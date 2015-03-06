Haas F1 team signs Indian teen as development driver
BARCELONA Indian teenager Arjun Maini has joined the U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team as a development driver alongside 18-year-old American Santino Ferrucci.
Factbox on Saturday's World Cup Pool B match between Zimbabwe and Ireland at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.
- - - -
ZIMBABWE
Captain: Elton Chigumbura
Coach: Dav Whatmore
Squad: Chamu Chibhahba, Sikander Raza, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Solomon Mire, Elton Chigumbura, Tawanda Mupariwa, Tinashe Panyangara, Tendai Chatara, Regis Chakabva, Tafadzwa Kamungozi, Stuart Matsikenyeri, Prosper Utseya
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Lost to South Africa by 62 runs
Beat UAE by four wickets
Lost to West Indies by 73 runs (D/L method)
Lost to Pakistan by 20 runs
- -
Remaining fixtures:
March 14 v India, Auckland
- -
Best performers: Williams (193 runs), Taylor (174 runs); Chatara (seven wickets)
- - - -
IRELAND
Captain: William Porterfield
Coach: Phil Simmons
Squad: William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Ed Joyce, Niall O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Wilson, Kevin O'Brien, John Mooney, George Dockrell, Max Sorensen, Andrew McBrine, Peter Chase, Alex Cusack, Stuart Thompson, Craig Young
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Beat West Indies by four wickets
Beat UAE by two wickets
Lost to South Africa by 201 runs
Remaining fixtures:
March 10 v India, Hamilton
March 15 v Pakistan, Adelaide
- -
Best performers: Joyce (121 runs), Niall O'Brien (110 runs) Stirling (104 runs); Dockrell, Kevin O'Brien (four wickets)
- -
Zimbabwe v Ireland head to head:
Played: 5
Zimbabwe won three, Ireland won one; no result - one
Last match:
Sept. 30, 2010 - Ireland won by 20 runs at Harare
- - - -
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
