Latest from the cricket World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Saturday.

Ireland made 331-8.

Zimbabwe innings

1st over - Chamu Chibhabha gets off the mark with two runs off Alex Cusack's final delivery of the opening over. ZIM: 2-0

2nd over - John Mooney takes the second new ball and bowls a tight over, giving away only a single. ZIM: 3-0

3rd over - Cusack gets a maiden over against Sikandar Raza. ZIM: 3-0

4th over - Chibhabha hits two boundaries off Mooney to get the Zimbabwe innings going. ZIM: 12-0

5th over - Raza now gets his first boundary with a pull through mid-wicket off Cusack. ZIM: 18-0

6th over - A boundary each for both batsmen against Mooney in the over. ZIM: 27-0

8th over - Mooney picks up the first wicket as Raza (12) falls to a sharp catch by Stirling at first slip. ZIM: 32-1

9th over - Chibhabha goes for a big shot off Cusack and just manages to hit it into the air. William Porterfield runs back to complete the catch. Wicket maiden for Cusack. ZIM: 32-2

10th over - First four for Solomon Mire as Zimbabwe pick up nine runs from the Mooney over. ZIM: 41-2

11th over - Kevin O'Brien comes in to bowl and gets Hamilton Masakadza (5) out caught behind. ZIM: 44-3

13th over - Stand-in captain Brendan Taylor lofts one straight past bowler O'Brien on the first ball and then clips one past mid-on for another four on the last ball. ZIM: 55-3

16th over - Mire dropped on nine by O'Brien at cover off Andy McBrine. ZIM: 74-3

17th over - Mire (11) falls next over to George Dockrell. ZIM: 76-4

20th over - Taylor swings McBrine for a six over mid-wicket. ZIM: 94-4

21st over - Williams gets his first four by coming down the wicket to Dockrell and hitting him over mid-wicket. ZIM: 100-4

22nd over - Second four for Williams, this time against McBrine. ZIM: 106-4

24th over - Taylor pulls Stirling for a four and then picks up a single to reach his 50 in 38 balls. ZIM: 125-4

27th over - Williams pulls O'Brien powerfully through mid-wicket for four and Taylor adds another boundary on the last ball. ZIM: 144-4

28th over - Taylor's deft touch off Mooney gets him another four. ZIM: 152-4

29th over - Misfield from Mooney at short third man gets Taylor his eighth four, this time off O'Brien. ZIM: 160-4

32nd over - Both batsmen pick up a four each against McBrine. ZIM: 180-4

34th over - Taylor hits Stirling for a six and a four as Zimbabwe get 14 runs from the over. ZIM: 198-4

35th over - Taylor gets a single of Dockrell to get to his seventh ODI hundred and ties with Alistair Campbell for the most for Zimbabwe. The 200 also comes up in the over. ZIM: 200-4

37th over - Taylor dances down and lofts Dockrell over mid-wicket for a six on the first ball and then another six and four on the last two balls. ZIM: 222-4

38th over - Taylor gets caught at mid-on off Cusack to fall on 121. ZIM: 224-5

39th over - Williams clears the man on the mid-wicket fence for his first six. ZIM: 234-5

40th over - Williams gets another four with an on-drive to the mid-wicket fence. ZIM: 241-5

41st over - Firm pull by Craig Ervine off O'Brien now for his first four and a misfield on the last ball at long-off gives Williams another four. ZIM: 254-5

43rd over - Ervine plays the reverse sweep and falls to a catch at short third man. ZIM: 262-6

44th over - Williams guides Mooney to square leg for a four. ZIM: 273-6

45th over - Williams now sweeps Mcbrine for a six over the square leg boundary. ZIM: 283-6

47th over - Regis Chakabva hits O'Brien through mid-wicket for a four on the first ball. Williams then falls on 96, trying to hit a six and is caught on the boundary line at square leg. ZIM: 301-7

48th over - Tinashe Panyangara holes out at long on to give Mooney his second wicket. ZIM: 306-8

49th over - Tawanda Mupariwa hits O'Brien for two consecutive fours and then a six to keep Zimbabwe in the contest. They get 19 off the over. ZIM: 325-8

50th over - Needing seven runs Chakabva plays on to his leg and then his stumps off Cusack. Mupariwa then holes out as Ireland win by five runs. ZIM: 326 all out

Ireland innings

1st over - Paul Stirling gets Ireland off to a strong start with two fours off Tinashe Panyangara. IRE: 9-0

3rd over - Loose shot from Stirling (10) as he hits Panyangara straight to Sean Williams at point. IRE: 16-1

5th over - Ed Joyce edges his first ball off Panyangara but is lucky that as it falls just short of Hamilton Masakadza at first slip. IRE: 21-1

7th over - William Porterfield collects his first four as he gets underneath a full toss from Panyangara to hit it to the point boundary. IRE: 27-1

8th over - Joyce hits a crisp square drive off Tendai Chatara for his first four. IRE: 34-1

10th over - Poor delivery down the leg side from Chatara and Joyce glances him to fine leg for four. IRE: 41-1

13th over - Porterfield gets a couple off Sikandar Raza to bring up the 50 for Ireland. IRE: 50-1

18th over - Joyce lofts Tawanda Mupariwa straight down the ground for a four and also brings up the 50-run stand. IRE: 70-1

20th over - Joyce miscues a pull off Mupariwa and hits the ball high in the air but the bowler can't hold onto the catch despite getting both hands to it. IRE: 79-1

21st over - Porterfield (29) now tries to clear mid-off against Williams but perishes as Masakadza takes the catch. Andy Balbirnie hits a crisp cover drive on his first ball for a four. IRE: 84-2

23rd over - Joyce gives himself room and hits Williams to the cover boundary for his fourth four. IRE: 94-2

24th over - Joyce brings up his 11th ODI fifty with a cut off Masakadza as the third man fielder makes a mess of it to give away a boundary. IRE: 101-2

25th over - Joyce hits Williams straight down the ground for his sixth four. IRE: 109-2

26th over - Poor short ball from Raza and Joyce pulls him over the mid-wicket boundary for a six. IRE: 117-2

27th over - Balbirnie connects his sweep well off Williams for his second four. IRE: 125-2

29th over - Panyangara comes back and Joyce greets him with an off-driven four, which is a no ball as well. Joyce then gets bowled on the free hit. IRE: 137-2

30th over - It's Chatara's turn now as Joyce pulls the first ball of his new spell for a six out of the ground. IRE: 146-2

32nd over - Balbirnie plays a lap sweep to guide Masakadza to fine leg for a four. IRE: 159-2

35th over - Joyce pulls Williams for a four. IRE: 179-2

36th over - Balbirnie hits Mupariwa for a four over the off-side. IRE: 186-2

37th over - Joyce brings up his hundred in 96 balls with a pull for two runs off Panyangara and then hits the bowler over covers for a four. IRE: 198-2

38th over - Joyce dropped by Craig Ervine on 105 and then Balbirnie brings up his fifty with a six off Raza. Joyce then picks up the second six in the over with a hit over mid-wicket. IRE: 212-2

39th over - Chatara finally gets Joyce out for 112 as Ervine manages to hold on to the catch. IRE: 218-3

40th over - Kevin O'Brien hits Mupariwa for his first four and then is dropped at cover. IRE: 223-3

41st over - Second six for Balbirnie as he deposits Williams over the mid-wicket fence. IRE: 233-3

42nd over - O'Brien shows his power, hitting Raza for a straight four. IRE: 239-3

43rd over - Balbirnie gets two fours and two sixes in the over against Panyangara. IRE: 260-3

44th over - A boundary each for O'Brien and Balbirnie in the over off Mupariwa. IRE: 271-3

45th over - O'Brien (24) skies one to be caught at mid-off as Chatara gets his second wicket. IRE: 281-4

46th over - First four for Gary Wilson now as he cuts Mupariwa to point. IRE: 289-4

47th over - Wilson gets a four and a six off Chatara as the 300 comes up for Ireland. IRE: 304-4

48th over - Wilson (25) gets his third four and then gets out against Williams. John Mooney gets two consecutive fours but is then bowled to give Williams his second wicket of the over. IRE: 320-6

49th over - Niall O'Brien (2) guides Chatara straight to third man to get out. IRE: 325-7

50th over - Heartbreak for Balbirnie as he falls on 97, run out trying to get back on strike. IRE: 331-8

