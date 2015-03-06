UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series West Indies v Pakistan scoreboard

May 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Wednesday in Roseau, Dominica Pakistan 1st innings Azhar Ali not out 85 Shan Masood c Holder b Chase 9 Babar Azam c K. Powell b Joseph 55 Younis Khan not out 10 Extras (b-1 lb-4 nb-3 w-2)