Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien has been fined 30 percent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during Wednesday's win against the United Arab Emirates in Brisbane, the International Cricket Council said.

Ireland beat fellow associates UAE by two wickets with four balls to spare in their Pool B match at the Gabba for their second win in the World Cup.

"The incident happened on the first ball of the 48th over when O'Brien bowled a wide delivery and continued to question the umpire's decision until bowling the next delivery," the ICC said in a statement.

O'Brien took two wickets for 61 in his seven overs and blasted 50 off 25 balls, including eight boundaries and two sixes.

