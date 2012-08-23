COLOMBO Uncapped opening batsman Dilshan Munaweera and schoolboy off-spinner Akila Dananjaya were named in Sri Lanka's 15-man squad on Thursday for the Twenty20 World Cup on home soil next month.

Munaweera, 23, and Dananjaya, 18, are currently playing in the inaugural Sri Lanka Premier League.

Kumar Sangakkara and Nuwan Kulasekara have also been included but need to prove their fitness.

Sangakkara is recovering from a broken finger while Kulasekara has a groin strain.

Spinner Ajantha Mendis and fast bowler Shaminda Eranga are back after injury.

The tournament starts on September 18.

Squad: Mahela Jayawardene (captain), Angelo Mathews, Kumar Sangakkara, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeevan Mendis, Dilshan Munaweera, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Ajantha Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Shaminda Eranga, Akila Dananjaya.

