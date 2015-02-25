MELBOURNE Feb 25 Sri Lanka's legspinning all-rounder Jeevan Mendis will be sidelined for a minimum of two to three weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury and will head home from the World Cup, captain Angelo Mathews said on Wednesday.

Mendis featured in both of Sri Lanka's games against New Zealand and Afghanistan of the World Cup, taking three wickets.

Mendis is certain to miss most of the team's remaining four pool matches if eventually recalled, starting with the match against Bangladesh in Melbourne on Thursday.

Sri Lanka have flown in seasoned batsman Upal Tharanga as cover.

"Upul will be arriving tonight but Jeevan will be out for minimum two-three weeks, so he'll be out ... and going back after this game," Mathews told reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"Upul will be in contention (for Bangladesh) but we will among the management and selectors decide if we want to play him or not." (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)