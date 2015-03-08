NAPIER, March 8 Najibullah Zadran wrote himself into cricketing folklore on Sunday when he deposited a delivery from Tim Southee onto the roof of the Harris Stand at McLean Park, a shot with a distance of close to 100 metres.

It was one of two sixes the 22-year-old hit off Southee, the World Cup's joint top wicket-taker who had destroyed England's batting line-up just over two weeks ago with seven for 33.

Najibullah also had a particular liking for Adam Milne's express pace, hitting the fast bowler for four boundaries in his run-a-ball 56.

The left-hander's aggressive innings rescued Afghanistan from 59 for six as he combined in a 86-run partnership with Samiullah Shenwari, who went on to make 54 as the associate nation were dismissed for 186.

"He's an aggressive player," Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi told reporters in Napier of Najibullah. "We put him in to use him in the last 10 or 15 overs to hit the big shots.

"We did not give him the platform for him to do that. Every match he has been under pressure after losing early wickets and low scores, but today he played really well."

While Afghanistan eventually lost to New Zealand by six wickets, they earned some praise from their opponents, with man-of-the-match Daniel Vettori stating they had spent a lot of time analysing Nabi's side.

"There is a lot of respect for that Afghan team," Vettori said. "We scouted them pretty hard.

"They have got a nicely balanced lineup and you saw that today with the way they were able to counter attack. I think that is the beginning of a very good team.

"They have got firepower all through their batting order and their bowling line-up, particularly their three fast bowlers are very impressive.

"When you have three guys who run it at 140 (kmph) that is going to give you the ability to win games at the top-tier level.

"They have the makings of an exceptional side." (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)