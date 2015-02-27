Feb 27 Factbox on Saturday's World Cup Pool A match between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park in Auckland:

- - -

NEW ZEALAND

Captain: Brendon McCullum

Coach: Mike Hesson

Squad: Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Daniel Vettori, Luke Ronchi, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Beat Sri Lanka by 98 runs; beat Scotland by three wickets; beat England by eight wickets

Top performers: McCullum (157 runs), Williamson (104 runs); Southee (11 wickets), Vettori (six wickets)

Remaining Pool A matches: v Afghanistan (March 8); v Bangladesh (March 13)

- - -

AUSTRALIA

Captain: Michael Clarke

Coach: Darren Lehmann

Squad: Steve Smith, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Beat England by 111 runs; match abandoned against Bangladesh

Top performers: Aaron Finch (135 runs); Mitchell Marsh (five wickets)

Remaining Pool A matches: v Afghanistan (Mar 4); v Sri Lanka (Mar 8); v Scotland (Mar 14)

- - -

New Zealand v Australia head to head:

Total played: 125

Australia won 85, New Zealand won 34; no result 6

Last match: June 12, 2013 - No result after rain washed out match in Birmingham. (Compiled by by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)