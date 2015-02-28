(Updates at end of match)

AUCKLAND Feb 27 Highlights of Saturday's cricket World Cup Pool A match between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park.

Australia 151 all out off 32.2 overs

New Zealand innings:

1st over - Mitchell Johnson concedes 11 runs off his first legitimate delivery. He starts with a no-ball which Martin Guptill flicks away for four, then gives up six off the free-hit. NZ: 11-0.

2nd over - Brendon McCullum leaves the Australians in no doubt about his intentions, smashing 14 runs, including a six, off Mitchell Starc's first over. NZ: 25-0.

4th over - New Zealand lose their first wicket when Guptill falls for 11, caught by Pat Cummins at mid-off. The bowler was Starc. NZ: 40-1.

7th over - McCullum belts Johnson for two fours and a six to reach his half-century off just 21 balls. NZ: 72-1.

8th over - McCullum departs for 50, caught by Starc at mid-off. Cummings is the bowler this time. NZ: 79-2.

9th over - New Zealand lose a third wicket when Ross Taylor is bowled by Starc for one. Lunch is taken with New Zealand 79-3. When play resumes after a 45-minute break, Starc clean bowls Grant Elliott for a golden duck. NZ: 80-4.

15th over - Cory Anderson calms New Zealand's nerves when he cracks two boundaries and a six off Johnson as the home team reach triple figures. NZ: 108-4.

20th over - Anderson goes for 26, caught by Cummins at mid-on, off the bowling of Glenn Maxwell. The new batsman Luke Ronchi gets off the mark with a six, leaving the Black Caps needing just 15 to win with five wickets in hand. NZ: 137-5.

21st over - Ronchi, unable to add to his score, gloves a catch to Haddin off Starc. NZ: 139-6.

22nd over - Daniel Vettori hits a full toss from Cummins straight to Dave Warner at mid-on for two. NZ: 145-7.

23rd over - Starc bowls Adam Milne for a second ball duck then knocks over Tim Southee's stumps first ball. Starc has 6-28. Australia needs one wicket to win, New Zealand requires six runs. NZ: 146-9.

24th over - Kane Williamson seals New Zealand's thrilling one-wicket win when he smashes Cummins down the ground for six. Williamson finishes unbeaten on 45. NZ: 152-9

- -

Australia innings:

1st over - Tim Southee conceded 15 runs off his opening over, including two wides. AUS: 15-0

3rd over - Aaron Finch drove Southee over mid-on for six but was then clean bowled for 14 by the following delivery which knocked his off stump out of the ground. AUS: 36-1

7th over - Left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori replaced Southee, whose three overs had cost 32 runs, and immediately hit a challenging length, conceding only two runs. AUS: 53-1

9th over - Boult at third man just failed to get his right hand to a slash from David Warner, who was on 28, off Vettori's bowling. AUS: 62-1

13th over - Shane Watson, who had struggled against Boult's left-arm swing, pulled Vettori straight to Southee at mid-wicket and was out for 23. AUS: 80-2

14th over - Southee, brought back to replace Boult, dismissed Warner (34) with the first ball of the next over. The left-hander called for a review after a full delivery thudded into his pads but the television replay showed the ball would have hit the stumps. AUS: 85-3

17th over - Vettori captured his second wicket when Steve Smith (4) edged a full delivery off the inside edge straight to Luke Ronchi behind the stumps. AUS: 96-4

18th over - Australia were plunged into disarray when New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum recalled Boult who bowled Glenn Maxwell (1) and Mitchell Marsh (0) with deliveries which both batsmen dragged on to their stumps. AUS 97-6

20th over - Australia captain Michael Clarke (12) pushed Boult straight to Kane Williamson at short cover. The Australians had lost their last six wickets for 24 runs. AUS: 104-7.

22nd over - Boult captures two more wickets in four balls to complete his first ODI five-wicket haul. He gets rid of Mitchell Johnson for one with Kane Williamson taking a great catch at short cover. Then Boult bowled Mitchell Starc for a duck. AUS: 106-9.

25th over - With only one wicket left, Australia call their powerplay and take 13 off Vettori's over, including a four through mid-off and a six down the ground from Brad Haddin. AUS: 124-9.

30th over - Haddin, growing in confidence, smashes a full toss from Adam Milne to the boundary rope as Australia's last pair try to salvage a score. AUS: 140-9.

33rd over - Cory Anderson is introduced to the attack. Haddin belts his first delivery down the ground for six but is dismissed next ball for 43, edging a catch to Ross Taylor at third short-man. AUS: all out 151 in 32.2 overs. (Writing by John Mehaffey/Julian Linden; Editing by Nick Mulvenney/John O'Brien)