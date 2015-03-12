March 12 Factbox on Friday's World Cup Pool A match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND
Captain: Brendon McCullum
Coach: Mike Hesson
Squad: McCullum, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Daniel Vettori, Luke Ronchi, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Beat Sri Lanka by 98 runs
Beat Scotland by three wickets
Beat England by eight wickets
Beat Australia by one wicket
Beat Afghanistan by six wickets
- -
Best performers: McCullum (249 runs), Williamson (182 runs); Southee, Boult (13 wickets), Vettori (12 wickets)
- - - -
BANGLADESH
Captain: Mashrafe Mortaza
Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha
Squad: Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Arafat Sunny, Mominul Haq, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Beat Afghanistan by 105 runs
Match abandoned v Australia
Lost to Sri Lanka by 92 runs
Beat Scotland by six wickets
Beat England by 15 runs
- -
Top performers: Rahim (256 runs), Mahmudullah (216 runs); Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed (six wickets)
- - -
New Zealand v Bangladesh head-to-head:
Total played: 24
New Zealand won 16, Bangladesh won 8
Last match: November 3, 2013 - Bangladesh won by four wickets in Fatullah
