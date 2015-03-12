March 12 Factbox on Friday's World Cup Pool A match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND

Captain: Brendon McCullum

Coach: Mike Hesson

Squad: McCullum, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Daniel Vettori, Luke Ronchi, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat Sri Lanka by 98 runs

Beat Scotland by three wickets

Beat England by eight wickets

Beat Australia by one wicket

Beat Afghanistan by six wickets

- -

Best performers: McCullum (249 runs), Williamson (182 runs); Southee, Boult (13 wickets), Vettori (12 wickets)

- - - -

BANGLADESH

Captain: Mashrafe Mortaza

Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha

Squad: Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Arafat Sunny, Mominul Haq, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat Afghanistan by 105 runs

Match abandoned v Australia

Lost to Sri Lanka by 92 runs

Beat Scotland by six wickets

Beat England by 15 runs

- -

Top performers: Rahim (256 runs), Mahmudullah (216 runs); Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed (six wickets)

- - -

New Zealand v Bangladesh head-to-head:

Total played: 24

New Zealand won 16, Bangladesh won 8

Last match: November 3, 2013 - Bangladesh won by four wickets in Fatullah

