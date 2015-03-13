New Zealand team sings their national anthem before their Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh in Hamilton March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Bangladesh's MD Mahmud Ullah (L) swings and misses during their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand in Hamilton March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

New Zealand's Daniel Vettori (R) celebrates dismissing Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar with Brendan McCullum (L) during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

New Zealand's Brendon McCullum hits a four, watched by Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Bangladesh players celebrate the dismissal of New Zealand's Kane Williamson (2nd R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

HAMILTON Latest from the cricket World Cup Pool A match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Seddon Park on Friday.

- - -

Bangladesh scored 288 for seven from their 50 overs.

New Zealand innings 5th over - Bangladesh captain and left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hassan takes the new ball and strikes twice in his third over. His opposite number Brendon McCullum (8) lofts the first ball to Soumya Sarkar at long-off then Kane Williamson (1) slices the fifth to Tamim Iqbal at cover. NZ: 33-2

12th over - Martin Guptill completes his second half-century of the tournament from 44 balls. NZ: 73-2 23rd over - Ross Taylor late cuts a boundary to bring up 5,000 runs in international one-day cricket. NZ: 128-2

28th over - Guptill reaches his first World Cup hundred from 88 balls with 11 fours and two sixes after receiving treatment for cramp while on 99. NZ: 158-2

30th over - Guptil is caught for 105 by Rubel Hossain off Shakhib. NZ 168-3

38th over - Grant Elliott is caught by Taksin Ahmed off pace bowler Rubel for 39. NZ: 210-4

38th over - Taylor is dismissed lbw by spinner Nasir Hossain for 56 attempting to sweep. NZ: 223-5

45th over - Luke Ronchi is caught at long-on by Nasir for eight off Shakib. NZ: 249-6

48th over - Nasir bowls Anderson for 39. NZ: 278-7

49th over - Tim Southee cuts a four to take New Zealand to 290 from 48.5 overs and victory by three wickets with seven balls to spare.

- - -

Bangladesh innings

6th over - Left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult clean bowls Imrul Kayes for two after New Zealand had won the toss and elected to field. BAN: 4-1

10th over - Boult captures a second wicket when Tamin Iqbal (13) edges a full delivery to Corey Anderson at second slip. BAN: 27-2

11th over - Mahmudullah is dropped on one by Anderson off Southee and the ball flies to the third man boundary. BAN: 38-2

25th over - Mahmudullah brings up the Bangladesh 100 from 145 deliveries with a four over mid-on off left arm pace bowler Mitchell McClenaghan. BAN: 106-2

28th over - Soumya Sarkar completes his first one-day international half century but is then caught for 51 by Anderson attempting to loft left arm spinner Daniel Vettori to the leg-side boundary. BAN: 118-3

34th over. Captain Shakib Al Hasan (23) edges Anderson to wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi. BAN: 151-4

40th over. Mushfiqur Rahmin falls in identical fashion for 15. BAN: 184-5

48th over. Brendon McCullum catches Sabbir Rahman for 40 off Grant Elliott's part time medium pace. BAN: 265-6

50th over. Elliott gets a second wicket when Nasir Hossain is caught by Ross Taylor for 11. Mahmudullah is left unbeaten on 128 in his team's total of 288-7.

(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by John O'Brien/Peter Rutherford)