WELLINGTON Feb 20 Latest from the World Cup Pool A match between New Zealand and England at Wellington Regional Stadium on Friday. England were bowled out for 123.

New Zealand innings

1st over - England make an ominous start to the innings with James Anderson bowling a wide off the first ball. Martin Guptill hits the fourth legitimate ball for a boundary: NZ 9-0

2nd over - Brendon McCullum hits Stuart Broad's first delivery for six then hits each of the last three balls for boundaries: NZ: 27-0

3rd over - McCullum pounds two boundaries off Anderson as New Zealand's batsmen signal their intentions to go for a quick kill: NZ: 37-0

4th over - Broad is taken out of the attack after just one over and replaced by Steven Finn, who does not fare any better as McCullum smashes two sixes and two fours off his first over: NZ: 57-0

6th over - McCullum breaks his own record for the fastest 50 in a World Cup, reaching his half-century off 18 balls, and hits four successive sixes off Finn: NZ: 96-0

8th over - McCullum falls for 77 when he tries to smash a slow full toss from Chris Woakes but bottom-edges the ball on to his stumps. McCullum's innings lasted just 25 balls but featured eight fours and seven sixes. NZ: 109-1

9th over - A 40-minute break is taken after nine overs with New Zealand needing just 12 runs to win: NZ: 112-1.

(Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Ian Ransom)