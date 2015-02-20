(Updates at end of match)

WELLINGTON Feb 20 Highlights from New Zealand's innings in Friday's World Cup Pool A match against England at Wellington Regional Stadium. England were bowled out for 123 in their innings.

New Zealand innings

1st over - England make an ominous start to the innings with James Anderson bowling a wide off the first ball. Martin Guptill hits the fourth legitimate ball for a boundary: NZ 9-0

2nd over - Brendon McCullum hits Stuart Broad's first delivery for six then hits each of the last three balls for boundaries: NZ: 27-0

3rd over - McCullum pounds two boundaries off Anderson as New Zealand's batsmen signal their intentions to go for a quick kill: NZ: 37-0

4th over - Broad is taken out of the attack after just one over and replaced by Steven Finn, who does not fare any better as McCullum smashes two sixes and two fours off his first over: NZ: 57-0

6th over - McCullum breaks his own record for the fastest 50 in a World Cup, reaching his half-century off 18 balls, and hits four successive sixes off Finn: NZ: 96-0

8th over - McCullum falls for 77 when he tries to smash a slow full toss from Chris Woakes but bottom-edges the ball on to his stumps. McCullum's innings lasted just 25 balls but featured eight fours and seven sixes. NZ: 109-1

9th over - A 40-minute break is taken after nine overs with New Zealand needing just 12 runs to win: Guptill is 22 not out and Kane Williamson six not out. NZ: 112-1.

10th over - England get a second wicket in the first over after the resumption when Woakes bowls Guptill for 22. Ross Taylor gets off the mark with a boundary through midwicket: NZ: 116-2.

12th over - New Zealand seal a lopsided victory by eight wickets when Broad bowls a bouncer that sails over the keeper's head and goes for five wides. NZ: 125-2. (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Ian Ransom)