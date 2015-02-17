Latest from Tuesday's cricket World Cup Pool A match between New Zealand and Scotland at University Oval in Dunedin.

Scotland innings

2nd over - Trent Boult bowls a wide down leg side then traps Calum MacLeod and Hamish Gardiner in front on successive deliveries. Matt Machan does not need to play at the hat-trick ball. SCO: 1-2

3rd over - Kyle Coetzer scores first runs off the bat with a single behind point off Tim Southee. Machan adds the first boundary with a glance to fine leg. SCO: 7-2

5th over - Tim Southee takes two wickets in successive balls with Coetzer caught by Grant Elliot at silly mid-on before Preston Mommsen is trapped in front. Richie Berrington defends the hat-trick delivery. SCO: 12-4

6th over - Machan mistimes a pull shot but the ball falls safely and he scampers through for a quick run. Would have been run out if Adam Milne's throw had hit the stumps. SCO: 14-4

7th over - Machan hits the first shot of authority in Scotland's innings when he pulls a short Southee delivery to the mid-wicket fence. SCO: 19-4

10th over - Machan edges the third delivery that falls just in front of Southee at third slip. SCO: 22-4

17th over - Berrington squeezes the ball through the covers for two runs to bring up the 50. SCO: 52-4.

21st over - Machan belts a wide Southee delivery through the covers for his sixth boundary to bring up the 50-run partnership with Berrington, who repeats the shot later in the over. SCO: 69-4

26th over - Machan pushes a Vettori delivery into the covers for a single to bring up his third one-day international half century from 71 balls. Berrington celebrates by smashing a straight six that hits the television commentary box. SCO: 97-4

27th over - Berrington hits a single off Elliott to bring up the team's 100, prompting a lone piper to burst into a rendition of "Flower of Scotland". SCO: 105-4

28th over- Machan belts Corey Anderson for a straight four but is caught by a diving Brendon McCullum at mid-on two balls later for 56. Matthew Cross joins Berrington. SCO: 110-5

30th over - Berrington brings up his seventh one-day international half century with two runs off Anderson and then is caught by Adam Milne at fine leg on the next ball. Josh Davey joins Cross. SCO: 118-6

34th over - Cross attempts to guide another short delivery from Anderson to third man but is caught by Luke Ronchi for 14. Rob Taylor joins Davey. SCO: 133-7

35th over - Taylor is drawn down the pitch by Vettori and stumped by Ronchi for four runs. Majid Haq comes to the wicket. SCO: 136-8

36th over - Haq is caught for a duck by Ross Taylor at slip off Vettori, who traps Iain Wardlaw in front on the next ball. The decision is not out but it is overturned after New Zealand review, bringing Scotland's innings to a close. SCO: 142-10

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Nick Mulvenney/Ian Ransom)