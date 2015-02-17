A day after Ireland did wonders for the associate nations, New Zealand emphasised the gap between full test sides and the second tier teams when they bowled Scotland out for 142 in 36.2 overs in their World Cup clash in Dunedin on Tuesday.

Ireland stunned West Indies by four wickets on Monday to give the non-test playing nations a massive confidence boost as the International Cricket Council looks to reduce the size of the 2019 World Cup to 10 teams.

New Zealand, however, quickly dashed all but the remotest hope of an upset for the plucky underdogs after winning the toss and reducing the Scots to 12 for four in the fifth over at University Oval.

Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum said at the toss that the pitch, which has produced scores in excess of 300 in its last two one-day internationals, typically aided the bowlers early on but got better as the day wore on.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult then proved him right with a masterclass of swing bowling, both having hat-trick opportunities but unable to achieve the feat.

The pressure they were putting on the batsmen suggested the Scots were heading for the lowest team total - 36 by Canada in 2003 - at the World Cup, before Matt Machan (56) and Richie Berrington (50) saved them from embarrassment.

Both Machan and Berrington, however, fell to Corey Anderson when they mistimed shots from short deliveries just after they had passed 50.

Anderson captured his third wicket when Matthew Cross (14) feathered a catch to wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi, who then stumped Rob Taylor (4) in the next over off the bowling of Daniel Vettori.

The left arm spinner had Majid Haq caught by Ross Taylor at slip for a two-ball duck before he finished off the innings when Iain Wardlaw was trapped in front on the next ball.

