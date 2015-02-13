CHRISTCHURCH Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the first battle in the 2015 cricket World Cup by winning the toss and choosing to bowl against New Zealand in cool, overcast conditions at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.

A light haze of drizzle, however, swept across the ground shortly afterwards with ground staff hovering close to the wicket block with the covers poised should they be needed.

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga will make his first official appearance in New Zealand after his recovery from ankle surgery having missed the series in January.

The 31-year-old, however, did play Sri Lanka's two warmup games and Mathews had said he was ready to provide his team with an explosive start to the tournament.

"We would have bowled with the overhead conditions," New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum said. "But the wicket looks good and we have had some success batting first here in the past."

New Zealand picked their first-choice pace attack with Tim Southee and Trent Boult joined by fast bowler Adam Milne, while Daniel Vettori will be the specialist spinner with opening batsman Martin Guptill playing his 100th one-day international.

With temperatures barely touching 11 Celsius at the toss, New Zealand's native fabric, polar fleece, was in abundance around the small ground that has been transformed into a 20,000 capacity venue with the addition of temporary stands.

After building familiarity in their recent series in January, won 4-2 by New Zealand, McCullum's side will know the key to dismissing Sri Lanka cheaply will be to ensure that none of the 1996 champions' 'Big Three' get starts.

Opener Tillikaratne Dilshan scored 397 runs at an average of 66, while Kumar Sangakkara accumulated 321 at 64 in the six matches in January.

Mahela Jayawardene, who is retiring at the conclusion of Sri Lanka's tournament, scored 278 at an average of 46.

No other batsman scored a half century, while Lahiru Thirimanne was the only other player to accumulate more than 100 runs during the series.

