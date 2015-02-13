Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga delivers to New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (not pictured) during their Cricket World Cup match in Christchurch, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga (L) watches as New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum plays to leg gully during their Cricket World Cup match in Christchurch, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum plays to leg gully during the Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Christchurch, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

CHRISTCHURCH Latest from Saturday's cricket World Cup Group A opening match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in

Christchurch.

New Zealand innings:

1st over: New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum strikes the first ball he receives in the tournament for four over extra cover off Nuwan Kulasekera. NZ: 0-6

2nd over: McCullum takes another boundary through the covers, this time off the back foot, in Lasith Malinga's first over after a lengthy injury layoff. NZ: 0-15

5th over. Martin Guptill strikes consecutive boundaries, glancing Kulasekera to fine leg then clipping a short delivery through cover point. NZ: 0-38

8th over. McCullum crashes successive fours through the leg side as Malinga strays in length then hits a no ball straight back over the bowler's head for six. Another four follows with a slice to third man followed by a controlled push through mid-wicket for a further boundary. NZ: 0-68

10th over. Left-arm spinner Rangana Herath takes over from Malinga and strikes a good length immediately, conceding only four runs, all singles. NZ: 0-77

12th over. Herath twice appeals unsuccessfully for lbw against McCullum pushing forward. The batsman responds with his eighth four to bring up his half-century from 35 deliveries. NZ: 0-87

14th over. McCullum strikes another four off Herath to take New Zealand to 100 from 82 balls. NZ: 0-103

16th over. McCullum attempts to loft Herath for six but Jeevan Mendis holds a good catch leaping high just inside the long-off boundary to dismiss the New Zealand skipper for 65 off 49 deliveries with 10 boundaries and a six. NZ: 1-111.

17th over. Kane Williamson on nought is dropped by wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara diving to his right off the first ball of paceman Suranga Lakmal's first over. NZ: 1-112

19th over. Williamson collects a streaky four off Lakmal when an inside edge from an attempted cut flies past Sangakkara. NZ: 1-122

20th over. Herath continues to vary his flight and pace skilfully, beating Guptill with a delivery which hit the batsman's pads but was going too high to hit the stumps. NZ: 1-127

(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)