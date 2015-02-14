Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga delivers to New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (not pictured) during their Cricket World Cup match in Christchurch, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga (L) watches as New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum plays to leg gully during their Cricket World Cup match in Christchurch, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum plays to leg gully during the Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Christchurch, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

CHRISTCHURCH Latest from Saturday's cricket World Cup Group A opening match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval.

New Zealand scored 331 for six off their 50 overs.

Sri Lanka innings:

2nd over: Tillakaratne Dilshan and Lahiru Thirimanne get the Sri Lanka innings underway with boundaries off Trent Bolt's opening over. Dilshan, though, is lucky to get away with a inside edge which evades the stumps. SL: 0-13

8th over: Bolt takes further punishment from left-hander Thirimanne who takes boundaries from successive balls both sides of the pitch. SL: 0-37

10th over: Adam Milne takes over from Bolt and the fast bowler's first delivery catches the edge of Dilshan's bat and flies to third man for a single. SL: 0-46

13th over: Veteran left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori makes the breakthrough in his second over after replacing Tim Southee when Dilshan pushes a full-length delivery tamely back to the bowler after scoring 24 from 41 balls. SL: 1-67

17th over: Kumar Sangakkara plays a sumptuous cover-drive to the boundary off Milne and leg-glances the next delivery for four. Grant Elliott replaces Vettori and Thirimanne lobs the ball just over the leaping Brendon McCullum at silly mid-on. Thirimanne reaches his fifty in the same over from 45 deliveries with seven fours. SL: 1/91

20th over: Boult returns and Sangakkara moves smoothly down the pitch to hit the left-arm paceman over mid-off for four. SL: 1-112

(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)