CHRISTCHURCH Feb 14 Latest from Saturday's cricket World Cup Group A opening match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

New Zealand innings:

1st over: New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum strikes the first ball he receives in the tournament for four over extra cover off Nuwan Kulasekera. NZ: 0-6

2nd over: McCullum takes another boundary through the covers, this time off the back foot, in Lasith Malinga's first over after a lengthy injury layoff. NZ: 0-15

5th over. Martin Guptill strikes consecutive boundaries, glancing Kulasekera to fine leg then clipping a short delivery through cover point. NZ: 0-38

8th over. McCullum crashes successive fours through the leg side as Malinga strays in length then hits a no ball straight back over the bowler's head for six. Another four follows with a slice to third man followed by a controlled push through mid-wicket for a further boundary. NZ: 0-68

10th over. Left-arm spinner Rangana Herath takes over from Malinga and strikes a good length immediately, conceding only four runs, all singles. NZ: 0-77

12th over. Herath twice appeals unsuccessfully for lbw against McCullum pushing forward. The batsman responds with his eighth four to bring up his half-century from 35 deliveries. NZ: 0-87

14th over. McCullum strikes another four off Herath to take New Zealand to 100 from 82 balls. NZ: 0-103

16th over. McCullum attempts to loft Herath for six but Jeevan Mendis holds a good catch leaping high just inside the long-off boundary to dismiss the New Zealand skipper for 65 off 49 deliveries with 10 boundaries and a six. NZ: 1-111.

17th over. Kane Williamson on nought is dropped by wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara diving to his right off the first ball of paceman Suranga Lakmal's first over. NZ: 1-112

19th over. Williamson collects a streaky four off Lakmal when an inside edge from an attempted cut flies past Sangakkara. NZ: 1-122

20th over. Herath continues to vary his flight and pace skilfully, beating Guptill with a delivery which hit the batsman's pads but was going too high to hit the stumps. NZ: 1-127 (Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)