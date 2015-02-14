CHRISTCHURCH Feb 14 Latest from Saturday's cricket World Cup Group A opening match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

New Zealand innings:

1st over: New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum strikes the first ball he receives in the tournament for four over extra cover off Nuwan Kulasekera. NZ: 0-6

2nd over: McCullum takes another boundary through the covers, this time off the back foot, in Lasith Malinga's first over after a lengthy injury layoff. NZ: 0-15

5th over. Martin Guptill strikes consecutive boundaries, glancing Kulasekera to fine leg then clipping a short delivery through cover point. NZ: 0-38

8th over. McCullum crashes successive fours through the leg side as Malinga strays in length then hits a no ball straight back over the bowler's head for six. Another four follows with a slice to third man followed by a controlled push through mid-wicket for a further boundary. NZ: 0-68

10th over. Left-arm spinner Rangana Herath takes over from Malinga and strikes a good length immediately, conceding only four runs, all singles. NZ: 0-77

12th over. Herath twice appeals unsuccessfully for lbw against McCullum pushing forward. The batsman responds with his eighth four to bring up his half-century from 35 deliveries. NZ: 0-87

14th over. McCullum strikes another four off Herath to take New Zealand to 100 from 82 balls. NZ: 0-103

16th over. McCullum attempts to loft Herath for six but Jeevan Mendis holds a good catch leaping high just inside the long-off boundary to dismiss the New Zealand skipper for 65 off 49 deliveries with 10 boundaries and a six. NZ: 1-111.

17th over. Kane Williamson on nought is dropped by wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara diving to his right off the first ball of paceman Suranga Lakmal's first over. NZ: 1-112

19th over. Williamson collects a streaky four off Lakmal when an inside edge from an attempted cut flies past Sangakkara. NZ: 1-122

20th over. Herath continues to vary his flight and pace skilfully, beating Guptill with a delivery which hit the batsman's pads but was going too high to hit the stumps. NZ: 1-127

23rd over. Guptill unleashes an imperious hook off Lakmal which flies to the boundary but is then dismissed one short of his half-century when he edges a delivery to Sangakkara who takes the ball in both hands diving to his right. NZ: 2-126

27th over. Williamson and the new batsman Ross Taylor consolidate against some accurate bowling from Herath and Lakmal, bringing up the 150 from 161 deliveries. NZ: 2-151

30th over. Kulasekera returns to the attack and Williamson survives a second chance when Mathews fails to hold on to a fierce drive at short extra-cover. Williamson celebrates with an elegant pull shot to the boundary in the next over from the Sri Lanka captain. NZ: 2/166

32nd over. Williamson hoists Kulasekara to leg for four then plays a splendid off-drive for six which a jubilant spectator catches with his right hand. He brings up his 13th half-century in his last 17 one-day internationals from 59 balls with a push for two. NZ: 2-183

34th over. Williamson is finally dismissed for 57 when Dimuth Karunarathne takes a spectacular diving catch at wide long-on off Mendis. Ross Taylor is then stumped by Sangakkara off the next delivery from the leg-spinner for 14. NZ: 4-193

37th over. New Zealand take the batting powerplay and Grant Elliott sweeps Dilshan fine for four to bring up the 200. Corey Anderson slams a six over the bowler's head as the home side seek to accelerate. NZ: 4-210

40th over. Malinga returns with improved accuracy and length and the batsmen are restricted to singles. NZ: 4-229

44th over. Elliott falls for 29, caught at mid-wicket by Lahiru Thirimanne off a full toss from Lakmal. NZ: 5-259

46th over. Luke Ronchi glides Malinga off his hips for four to fine-leg and steers a delivery square on the off for another boundary. Anderson crashes two brutal fours off Lakmal and is then dropped in the covers by Mendis when the ball goes straight through the fielder's hands. NZ: 5-287

47th over. Malinga knocks Ronchi's off stump out of the ground but television replays shows the delivery was a no ball and the batsman, who was halfway back to the pavilion, is recalled. NZ: 5-294

48th over. Anderson reaches his half-century from 36 deliveries with a powerful off-drive to the boundary off Kulasekera. He celebrates with six over the bowler's head which brings up the New Zealand 300. NZ: 5-308

50th over. Anderson is caught off the last ball of the innings for 75 by Lakmal in the covers after the fielder juggles the ball. Ronchi finishes on 29 not out after a sixth-wicket partnership of 73 from 38 balls. NZ: 6-331 (Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)