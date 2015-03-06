Haas F1 team signs Indian teen as development driver
BARCELONA Indian teenager Arjun Maini has joined the U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team as a development driver alongside 18-year-old American Santino Ferrucci.
NAPIER Factbox on Saturday's World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland.
- - - -
SOUTH AFRICA
Captain: AB de Villiers
Coach: Russell Domingo
Squad: De Villiers, Hashim Amla, Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Vernon Philander, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Beat Zimbabwe by 62 runs
Lost to India by 130 runs
Beat West Indies by 257 runs
Beat Ireland by 201 runs
- -
Remaining fixtures:
March 12 v United Arab Emirates, Wellington
- -
Best performers: Amla (257 runs), Du Plessis (250 runs), De Villiers (241 runs), Miller (226 runs); Tahir, Morkel (nine wickets each)
- - - -
PAKISTAN
Captain: Misbah ul-Haq
Coach: Waqar Younis
Squad: Nasir Jamshed, Ahmed Shehzad, Haris Sohail, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Akmal, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Younus Khan, Safraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Ehsan Adil
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup
Lost to India by 76 runs
Lost to West Indies by 150 runs
Beat Zimbabwe by 20 runs
Beat UAE by 129 runs
Remaining fixtures:
March 15 v Ireland, Adelaide
- -
Best performers: ul-Haq (221 runs), Shehzad (141 runs); Wahab, Sohail Khan (eight wickets each)
- -
South Africa v Pakistan head to head:
Played: 71
South Africa won 47, Pakistan won 23; no result - one
Last match:
Nov. 30, 2013 - South Africa won by four wickets at Pretoria
- - - -
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
BARCELONA Up against a baying Vicente Calderon crowd and a battle-hardened Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid could not produce the same dominant display as in their 3-0 win in the first leg but reached another Champions League final on Wednesday thanks to their experience.