A young Pakistani fan shows her muscles before South Africa's Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Auckland, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

South Africa's Dale Steyn takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Ahmed Shahzad during the Cricket World Cup match in Auckland, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed looks at his shattered stumps after being run out during their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa in Auckland, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

South Africa's AB de Villiers (C) celebrates dismissing Pakistan's Younis Khan with Quinton de Kock (L) and JP Duminy (R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Auckland, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Pakistan's Younis Khan hits a four watched by Quinton de Kock (R) during their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa in Auckland March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Pakistan's Shahid Afridi hits a six watched by South Africa's Quinton De Kock (L) during Pakistan's Cricket World Cup match in Auckland, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

South Africa's AB de Villiers (R) walks off the pitch next to Morne Morkel after being dismissed against Pakistan during their Cricket World Cup match in Auckland, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

South Africa's Quinton De Kock (2nd L) laughs at been given out to Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan during their Cricket World Cup match in Auckland, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Pakistan's Sohail Khan (L) celebrates dismissing South Africa's AB de Villiers with Rahat Ali (R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Auckland, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

AUCKLAND Latest in the cricket World Cup Pool B match between Pakistan and South Africa at Eden Park on Saturday.

Pakistan were dismissed for 222 from 46.4 overs.

South Africa were set 232 to win from 47 overs on the Duckworth-Lewis method.

- -

South Africa innings

1st over - Quinton de Kock is caught behind by Sarfraz Ahmed for a duck off the second ball from Mohammad Irfan. SA: 5-1 7th over - Hashim Amla strokes three fours from a Sohail Khan over to become the tournament's top run scorer. SA: 38-1

10th over - Sarfraz takes a second catch when Faf du Plessis (29) edges Rahat Ali. SA: 67-2

11th over. Wahab Riaz captured a wicket with his first ball as Amla (38) gave Sarfraz a third catch. SA: 67-3

13th over. Rilee Rossouw (6) hooked Wahab high to Sohail at fine leg during a second wicket maiden. SA: 74-4

16th over. Rahat brought a full delivery back sharply into left-hander David Miller who was given out lbw for a duck, a decision vindicated by the television replay after South Africa asked for a review. SA: 81-5

20th over. Irfan captured a second wicket when JP Duminy (12) hooked a short-pitched delivery straight to Wahab on the fine leg boundary. SA: 103-6

24th over. Dale Steyn sliced Irfan high over the slips to the boundary and smashed another four through mid-on before giving Sarfraz his fourth catch of the innings. He had made 16. SA: 138-7

29th over. South Africa captain AB de Villiers went on to the attack, hitting consecutive sixes off Shahid Afridi's wrist spin to overtake Amla as the top World Cup run scorer. SA 168-7

30th over. Younus Khan took a fine tumbling catch at second slip to dismiss Kyle Abbott (12) from the bowling of Rahat. SA: 177-8

33rd over. De Villiers was caught behind for 77 off Sohail's bowling. SA 201-9 34th over. Sarfraz equalled the world record for wicketkeeper's catches in a one-day international with his sixth dismissal, catching Imran Tahir for a duck off Wahab. South Africa 202 all out off 33.3 overs. - -

Pakistan innings 9th over - Dale Steyn takes a stunning diving catch, running backwards at mid-on to dismiss Ahmed Shehzad for 18 off Kyle Abbott after South Africa had asked Pakistan to bat. PAK: 30-1

17th over - Sarfraz Ahmed is run out for 49 trying to complete a second run to bring up his half-century after lofting off-spinner JP Duminy for three sixes over wide long-on in the previous over. PAK: 93-2

27th over - Younus Khan (37) hits a simple catch to Rilee Rossouw at cover off the bowling of captain AB de Villiers. PAK: 132-3

32nd over - Rossouw accepts another gift, this time at point, from Sohaib Maqsood (8) off Abbott's bowling. PAK: 156-4

37th over - Umar Akmal (13) slaps Morne Morkel to de Villiers at mid-wicket. The players then leave the field due to rain. PAK: 175-5

40th over - Shahid Afridi drives a six off leg-spinner Imran Tahir before the rain returns. PAK: 197-5

42nd over - The match is reduced to 47 overs per side. Afridi lofts a six off Steyn on the leg side but is then caught by Duminy for 22 attempting a similar shot. PAK: 212-6

43rd over - Tahir dismisses Wahab Riaz lbw for no score as he misses an attempted sweep. PAK: 214-7

44th over - Steyn captures a second wicket when captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who top-scored with 56 from 86 balls, is caught on the third man boundary by Morne Morkel. PAK: 220-8

46th over - Rahat Ali (one) is well held by Tahir at mid-off off Steyn who, finishes with three for 30 from his 10 overs. PAK: 221-9

47th over - Sohail Kahn is caught by Duminy for three after hitting the ball straight up in the air off the final over of the innings bowled by Morkel.

Pakistan are dismissed for 222 from 46.4 overs and South Africa were set 232 to win from 47 overs on the Duckworth-Lewis method.

- -

(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Peter Rutherford/Patrick Johnston)