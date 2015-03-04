NAPIER Latest from the cricket World Cup Pool B match between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates at McLean Park in Napier on Wednesday:

- -

Pakistan innings

2nd over - Ahmed Shezhad picks up a short of length ball from left arm seamer Manjula Guruge and hits it aerially to the mid-wicket fence for the first boundary. PAK: 7-0

4th over - Nasir Jamshed plays a poorly timed pull shot to Guruge and hits it to Khurram Khan at mid-on to be dismissed for four. Haris Sohail sees out the rest of the over. PAK: 10-1

8th over - Shezhad advances to Guruge and hits him down the ground though Khan jumps and gets his left hand to the ball but puts the catch down. PAK: 23-1

9th over - Shezhad is dropped on 11 by Andrei Berenger at point off Mohammad Naveed. PAK: 31-1

10th over - Guruge struggles with his line, drifting down leg to Shezhad with a deflected boundary and two wides in the over. PAK: 41-1

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Julian Linden)