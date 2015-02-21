(Updates with reprimand)

* Batsman retired hurt after injuring leg

* Bravo reprimanded for audible obsenity

CHRISTCHURCH, Feb 21 West Indies left-hander Darren Bravo will stay with the West Indies' team despite sustaining a torn hamstring during the cricket World Cup Group B 150-run win over Pakistan at Hagley Oval on Saturday,

West Indies media manager Philip Spooner told reporters Bravo had been taken to hospital for an MRI scan after retiring hurt during West Indies' innings. He said the injury had been diagnosed as a lower-grade tear.

"He has not been ruled out, he remains with the team," Spooner said.

Spooner said, however, that Bravo was "highly unlikely" to play in next Tuesday's match against Zimbabwe in Canberra.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) later said Bravo had been reprimanded for breaching the ruling body's code of conduct during Saturday's match.

"The offence happened in the first innings when Bravo used an audible obscenity whilst batting," an ICC statement said.

"Bravo admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees. As such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

"All Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match fee." (Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by John O'Brien)