Cricket-England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
May 2 England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
Feb 20 Factbox on Saturday's World Cup Pool B match between Pakistan and West Indies at Hagley Oval, Christchurch:
- -
PAKISTAN
Captain: Misbah-ul-Haq
Coach: Waqar Younis
Squad: Nasir Jamshed, Ahmed Shehzad, Younus Khan, Misbah, Haris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Sohaib Maqsood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Ehsan Adil, Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Lost to India by 76 runs.
Top performers: Misbah (76 runs); Sohail Khan (five wickets); Misbah (2 catches)
- - -
WEST INDIES
Captain: Jason Holder
Coach: Stuart Williams
Squad: Jason Holder, Marlon Samuels, Sulieman Benn, Darren Bravo, Jonathan Carter, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Nikita Miller, Denesh Ramdin, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Darren Sammy, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor.
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Lost to Ireland by four wickets.
Top performers: Simmons (102 runs); Taylor (three wickets); Ramdin (2 catches), Bravo (2 catches)
- -
Pakistan v West Indies head-to-head:
Total played: 126
Pakistan won 55; West Indies won 68, tied 3.
- -
Last match:
July 24, 2013 - Pakistan won by four wickets at Gros Islet. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
May 2 England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
NEW DELHI, May 2 England all-rounder Ben Stokes proved the $2.17 million that Rising Pune Supergiants splashed to secure his service in the Indian Premier League was a smart investment as he blasted a match-winning century against Gujarat Lions on Monday.