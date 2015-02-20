Feb 20 Factbox on Saturday's World Cup Pool B match between Pakistan and West Indies at Hagley Oval, Christchurch:

- -

PAKISTAN

Captain: Misbah-ul-Haq

Coach: Waqar Younis

Squad: Nasir Jamshed, Ahmed Shehzad, Younus Khan, Misbah, Haris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Sohaib Maqsood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Ehsan Adil, Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Lost to India by 76 runs.

Top performers: Misbah (76 runs); Sohail Khan (five wickets); Misbah (2 catches)

- - -

WEST INDIES

Captain: Jason Holder

Coach: Stuart Williams

Squad: Jason Holder, Marlon Samuels, Sulieman Benn, Darren Bravo, Jonathan Carter, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Nikita Miller, Denesh Ramdin, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Darren Sammy, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor.

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Lost to Ireland by four wickets.

Top performers: Simmons (102 runs); Taylor (three wickets); Ramdin (2 catches), Bravo (2 catches)

- -

Pakistan v West Indies head-to-head:

Total played: 126

Pakistan won 55; West Indies won 68, tied 3.

- -

Last match:

July 24, 2013 - Pakistan won by four wickets at Gros Islet. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)