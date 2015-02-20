Cricket-England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
May 2 England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
CHRISTCHURCH Feb 21 Latest from Saturday's cricket World Cup Group B match between Pakistan and West Indies at Hagley Oval.
West Indies innings:
5th over: Opener Chris Gayle was dismissed for only four after West Indies lost the toss and were asked to bat. Gayle hooked Mohammad Irfan in the air to Wahab Riaz at long-leg after Dwayne Smith had been dropped from the previous delivery at third man by Nasir Jamshed off another mistimed hook. WI: 17-1
8th over: Smith failed to profit from his let-off, edging Sohail Khan to Haris Sohail at second slip after scoring 23. Marlon Samuels and Darren Bravo are tasked with steadying the West Indies innings. WI 29-2. (Compiled by John Mehaffey; Editing by Ian Ransom)
NEW DELHI, May 2 England all-rounder Ben Stokes proved the $2.17 million that Rising Pune Supergiants splashed to secure his service in the Indian Premier League was a smart investment as he blasted a match-winning century against Gujarat Lions on Monday.