(Updates after 30th over) CHRISTCHURCH Feb 21 Latest from Saturday's cricket World Cup Group B match between Pakistan and West Indies at Hagley Oval.

West Indies innings:

5th over: Opener Chris Gayle was dismissed for only four after West Indies lost the toss and were asked to bat. Gayle hooked Mohammad Irfan in the air to Wahab Riaz at long-leg after Dwayne Smith had been dropped from the previous delivery at third man by Nasir Jamshed off another mistimed hook. WI: 17-1

8th over: Smith failed to profit from his let-off, edging Sohail Khan to Haris Sohail at second slip after scoring 23. Marlon Samuels and Darren Bravo are tasked with steadying the West Indies innings. WI 29-2.

20th over: Marlon Samuels on 27 survived a simple chance to Shahid Afridi at short mid-wicket off Wahab Riaz. WI: 2-88

24th over: Play was held up while Darren Bravo received attention after he was hit on the head by a throw from Younus Khan while the left-hander was diving to make his ground after a quick single. WI: 2-102

25th over: Samuels was caught at long-off by substitute fielder Yasir Shah off left-arm spinner Haris Sohail for 38 from 52 balls. WI: 3-106

29th over: Afridi dropped his second catch, a straightforward chance which bounced out of his hands at square leg when Bravo on 45 pulled Haris. WI: 3-133

