CHRISTCHURCH Feb 21 Highlights from Saturday's cricket World Cup Group B match between Pakistan and West Indies at Hagley Oval.

- -

West Indies 310-6 in 50 overs

Pakistan innings

1st over: West Indian fast bowler Jerome Taylor picks up two wickets in the first over. Nasir Jamshed is caught by Russell at midwicket for a second ball duck then the new batsman Younus Khan is caught behind for a golden duck off the last ball of the over. PAK: 1-2

3rd over: Taylor captures a third wicket when Sohail also departs without scoring, caught by the substitute fielder Jonathan Carter at backward point. PAK: 1-3.

4th over: Pakistan lose their fourth wicket in as many overs when Ahmed Shehzad slices a full delivery from West Indies captain Jason Holder to Simmons at gully for one. PAK: 1-4.

6th over: The Pakistan captain Misbah ul-Haq hits his team's first boundary of the match, cutting Holder to the rope between backward point and cover point. PAK: 8-4.

11th over: Misbah departs for seven, getting a thick edge off Russell to Gayle at slip: PAK: 25-5.

25th over: Sohaib Maqsood, who was dropped on 16, reaches his half-century off 64 balls with a boundary over midwicket off spinner Sulieman Benn's bowling. PAK: 104-5

26th over: Maqsood falls in the next over for 50, hitting a low full toss from Sammy to Benn who takes a diving catch at mid-off. Pak: 105-6.

- -

West Indies innings:

5th over: Opener Chris Gayle was dismissed for only four after West Indies lost the toss and were asked to bat. Gayle hooked Mohammad Irfan in the air to Wahab Riaz at long-leg after Dwayne Smith had been dropped from the previous delivery at third man by Nasir Jamshed off another mistimed hook. WI: 17-1

8th over: Smith failed to profit from his let-off, edging Sohail Khan to Haris Sohail at second slip after scoring 23. Marlon Samuels and Darren Bravo are tasked with steadying the West Indies innings. WI 29-2.

20th over: Marlon Samuels on 27 survived a simple chance to Shahid Afridi at short mid-wicket off Wahab Riaz. WI: 88-2

24th over: Play was held up while Darren Bravo received attention after he was hit on the head by a throw from Younus Khan while the left-hander was diving to make his ground after a quick single. WI: 102-2

25th over: Samuels was caught at long-off by substitute fielder Yasir Shah off left-arm spinner Haris Sohail for 38 from 52 balls. WI: 106-3

29th over: Afridi dropped his second catch, a straightforward chance which bounced out of his hands at square leg when Bravo on 45 pulled Haris. WI: 133-3

32nd over. Bravo retired hurt on 49 after injuring his left hamstring. WI: 155-3.

40th over. Wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin took four boundaries off a Haris over and reached his half-century before he was caught on the long-off boundary by Yasir off the same bowler for 51. WI: 195-4.

48th over. Darren Sammy was caught by Afridi off Wahab for 30. WI: 271-5

49th over: Andre Russell blasts three sixes off Sohail. WI: 293-5.

50th over. Lendl Simmons was run out for 50 off the last ball of the innings. Russell finished unbeaten on 42 off 13 balls. WI: 310-6. (Compiled by John Mehaffey and Julian Linden; Editing by Ian Ransom and John O'Brien)