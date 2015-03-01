Pakistan's Mohammad Irfan (R) celebrates with teammates after he dismissed Zimbabwe's Solomon Mire for eight runs during their Cricket World Cup match at the GABBA in Brisbane March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

BRISBANE Latest from Sunday's World Cup Pool B match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Gabba:

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first.

Pakistan scored 235-7

Zimbabwe innings

1st over - Mohammad Irfan starts Pakistan's bowling and concedes a single from the last ball. ZIM: 1-0

2nd over - Chamu Chibhabha drives a full toss from Sohail Khan straight down the ground for a four. ZIM: 5-0

3rd over - Irfanb gets his maiden this time after a hostile over to Sikandar Raza. ZIM: 5-0

4th over - Chibhabha dances down the pitch to Sohail and lofts him for a four to wide long-off. ZIM: 14-0

5th over - Chibhabha (9) keeps his bat hanging to a rising delivery from Irfan and Haris Sohail completes a simple catch at second slip. ZIM: 15-1

7th over - Another sharp rising ball from Irfan and another easy catch for Haris at slip as Raza (8) falls. ZIM: 22-2

10th over - Hamilton Masakadza lofts Sohail striaght over his head for a four. ZIM: 28-2

11th over - Rahat Ali come on and has a strong shout for caught behind against Brendan Taylor turned down. Masakadza pulls a short one to the mid-wicket fence. ZIM: 37-2

12th over - Wahab Riaz now into the attack and concedes a four first ball to Taylor. ZIM: 44-2

16th over - Masakadza cuts Riaz for a four through point. ZIM: 53-2

19th over - Crisp drive by Masakadza off Rahat for a four. ZIM: 65-2

20th over - Taylor guides a short ball from Riaz over the head of the wicketkeeper and then drives for two runs to bring up the 50-run stand with Masakadza. ZIM: 72-2

22nd over - Irfan returns and Masakadza (29) goes for a wild shot, sending the ball in the skies and Misbah takes a brilliant catch. Wicket maiden for Irfan on return. ZIM: 74-3

23rd over - Taylor lofts Shahid Afridi to wide long-off and then straight over the bowler's head for two fours. ZIM: 83-3

24th over - Sean Williams pulls Irfan's first delivery of the over for a four. Irfan then bowls a very short bouncer which even beats the wicketkeeper to go for five wides. Irfan is then driven through covers for another boundary. ZIM: 98-3

25th over - The counter-attack continues as Taylor hits another four off Afridi to the extra cover fence and brings up the 100 for his team. ZIM: 105-3

28th over - Inside edge from Taylor off Sohail goes to fine leg for a boundary, 50-run stand comes up too. ZIM: 124-3

29th over - Taylor takes a single on the last ball off Rahat to get to his 32nd ODI fifty.

30th over - Riaz gets Taylor (50) as the batsman gets a nick down the leg side to the wicketkeeper. Wicket maiden for the bowler. ZIM: 128-4

32nd over - Williams drives Riaz through the covers and the batsmen run four. ZIM: 144-4

33rd over - Akmal drops Craig Ervine on four off Afridi. 150 comes up for Zimbabwe. ZIM: 150-4

34th over - Williams (33) falls as he cuts Rahat straight to Ahmed Shehzad at point. ZIM: 151-5

35th over - Ervine gets an edge off Afridi which goes for four. ZIM: 160-5

37th over - Misbah brings Irfan back and he delivers. Solomon Mire (8) edges him to Akmal behind the stumps for the left-arm fast bowler's fourth wicket. ZIM: 166-6

40th over - Riaz gets his second as Ervine (14) edges him behind to the wicketkeeper. Tawanda Mupariwa also gets an edge and is caught behind for a duck. ZIM: 171-8

42nd over - Chigumbura gets an edge over slip off Sohail for four. ZIM: 181-8

45th over - Second four for the Zimbabwe captain as he sweeps Afridi through mid-wicket. ZIM: 195-8

46th over - Chigumbura gets his third boundary as he punches Sohail down the ground for four. ZIM: 202-8

47th over - Afridi goes wicketless on his birthday but ends his spell with a maiden over. ZIM: 202-8

48th over - Chigumbura slaps Riaz for a four through extra cover. ZIM: 208-8

50 over - Zimbabwe need 24 in the last over off Riaz. Chigumbura (35) is caught behind after Tinashe Panyangara (10) is run out. ZIM: 215 all out

Pakistan innings

1st over - Tinashe Panyangara opens the bowling for Zimbabwe and sends down a tight over, conceding just a single to Nasir Jamshed. PAK: 1-0

2nd over - Tendai Chatara takes the second new ball and gets Jamshed (1) out off his last ball for a wicket maiden. The batsman went for a pull shot but hit it straight to Sikandar Raza at square leg. PAK: 1-1

4th opener - Chatara strikes again as Ahmed Shehzad is out for a duck, edging a sharp rising delivery to wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor. Second straight wicket maiden for the bowler. PAK: 4-2

6th over - Haris Sohail hits a sublime straight drive for four as Chatara concedes his first runs. PAK: 10-2

7th over - First bowling change as Tawanda Mupariwa replaces Panyangara. PAK: 11-2

10th over - Pakistan struggling for runs as they amass the lowest tally for any team in the first 10 overs at this World Cup. PAK: 14-2

12th over - Panyangara comes back, replacing Chatara, and beats Haris three times for a maiden over. PAK: 17-2

13th over - Haris dances down the pitch to Mupariwa and slogs him to the leg side and the batsmen run four. PAK: 24-2

15th over - First sign of spin as Sean Williams comes on to bowl his left-armers. Misbah hits a powerful off-drive for a four. PAK: 33-2

18th over - Misbah pulls Hamilton Masakadza for a pull through mid-wicket. PAK: 44-2

19th over - Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura comes on to bowl his medium pace and bowls four wides. Misbah picks a single to take Pakistan to 50. PAK: 51-2

20th over - Haris glances Masakadza to beat the fine leg fielder in the 30-yard circle for his second four. PAK: 58-2

21st over - Raza come on to bowl his part-time off-spin and strikes first ball as Haris (27) pulls a short delivery straight to short mid-wicket. PAK: 62-3

24th over - Misbah hits Mupariwa for a four as Chigumbura injures himself while chasing the ball. The Zimbabwe captain leaves the field. PAK: 73-3

26th over - First four for Umar Akmal as he pulls Williams to mid-wicket. PAK: 84-3

28th over - Another pull for Akmal off Williams for a boundary. PAK: 97-3

29th over - Solomon Mire comes on to bowl and Akmal glances him fine for his third four. PAK: 106-3

32nd over - Fifty for Misbah in 91 balls and he brings it up with a swept single off Williams. PAK: 121-3

34th over - Williams gets his quicker left-armers to straighten and clean bowls Akmal (33) and birthday man Shahid Afridi (0) in the space of three deliveries. PAK: 127-5

38th over - Sohaib Maqsood dropped on eight by Craig Ervine at cover, the batsman then hits an inside out lofted shot for four. Pakistan's 150 comes up. PAK: 151-5

39th over - Sohaib (21) hits Mupariwa for a four to the point boundary but then hits one straight back to bowler for a simple catch. PAK: 158-6

41st over - Wahab Riaz gets an edge to third man for a boundary off Chatara. PAK: 171-6

44th over - Williams comes back to bowl his final over and gets a maiden. PAK: 183-6

45th over - Riaz flicks Mupariwa to the square leg boundary for his second four. PAK: 192-6

46th over - Riaz guides a short delivery from Panyangara to fine leg for four and then gets another one with a slog to wide long on. PAK: 202-6

47th over - Third wicket for Chatara as Misbah holes out at long on after a patient 73. PAK: 206-7

48th over - Riaz hits Panyangara for a straight six over long on. PAK: 216-7

49th over - Substitute Stuart Matsikenyeri drops Riaz on 41 at deep square leg. PAK: 222-7

50th over - Another drop when Solomin Mire spills a simple catch offered up by Sohail Khan off Panyangara at square leg. Riaz gets a four and then takes a two for his first fifty in ODIs. Riaz finishes off with a boundary off the last ball. PAK: 235-7

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien and Toby Davis)