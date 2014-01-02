Arsenal beat City to reach FA Cup final with Chelsea
LONDON Arsenal will play London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 27 after beating Manchester City 2-1 following extra time in the semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.
KARACHI Pakistan are still to commit to the Twenty20 World Cup in Bangladesh in March and will consult their government about sending a team due to the continuing political unrest in the host nation.
A Pakistan Cricket Board official told Reuters on Thursday that his organisation was concerned about the situation because many of the protests in Bangladesh were being aimed at his country. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Younis Khan became the first Pakistan batsman to score 10,000 test runs on Sunday, reaching the milestone against West Indies in the opening match of his farewell international series.