March 25 Australia skipper Steven Smith won the toss and opted to bat first on the green-tinged Mohali pitch against Pakistan in their World Twenty20 Super 10 stage match on Friday.

Australia, bidding for a first World Twenty20 title, made two changes to the team that beat Bangladesh in their last match, bringing in the big-hitting Aaron Finch in place of Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood for John Hastings.

Australia are fourth in Group Two behind New Zealand, who are already through to the semi-finals, Pakistan and India.

Pakistan, who lost to India and New Zealand but also beat Bangladesh, need a victory to keep their hopes of making it to the semi-finals alive.

Skipper Shahid Afridi made one changes to the team that lost to New Zealand with paceman Mohammad Irfan, who conceded 46 runs in his allotted four overs, being replaced by Wahab Riaz.

"I think batting first is good idea, but it does not matter," Afridi said.

"Today's match is more important for us. The boys know the importance of this game." (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)