KARACHI Feb 6 A dispute with Pakistan players over their central contracts is not affecting the team's preparations for the World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

Najam Sethi, head of the board's executive committee, said the dispute had been blown out of proportion in the media.

"The players are focused on cricket and the World Cup and it is wrong to say this central contracts issue is affecting their performance or focus," Sethi told reporters.

Sethi admitted the senior players had reservations but said talks had been held, adding that they will be offered 12-month contracts after the World Cup.

"It is not a big issue as it is being made out to be. It certainly had no bearing on our performances in New Zealand," Sethi said.

Pakistan lost two practice games and two one-day internationals in New Zealand after the central contracts dispute erupted last month.

Pakistan's preparations for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand have been hit by the loss of two of their best bowlers, off-spinner Saeed Ajmal and left-arm seamer Junaid Khan. (Editing by Ed Osmond)