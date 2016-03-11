Cricket-India confirm Windies ODI tour after Champions Trophy
NEW DELHI, May 17 India will embark on a limited-overs tour of West Indies next month, soon after the Champions Trophy, their cricket boards have announced.
ISLAMABAD, March 11 Pakistan's Interior Ministry has cleared the national cricket team to travel to India for the World Twenty20, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.
"The interior minister has given permission to send the Pakistan cricket team to play the Twenty20 on the basis of solid assurances received from chief minister of West Bengal and the... union home secretary and the home minister (in India)," PCB executive committee chairman Najam Sethi told reporters.
Pakistan had earlier said its men's and women's cricket teams would travel to India only after New Delhi gave a public guarantee on the safety of its players. (Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by ...)
MUMBAI, May 16 India's Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut smashed centuries against Ireland and combined in a stand of 320 runs to record the highest partnership in a women's one-day international on Monday.