KARACHI Pakistan's chief selector Moin Khan has been sent home from the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after the former test captain visited a casino before the match against West Indies.

Shaharyar Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said Moin behaved inappropriately at a time when the team were not doing well.

"His return will not make a difference to the team's performance as he was not part of the official World Cup squad," Khan told reporters in Lahore on Tuesday.

"We probed the matter and Moin admitted he went to a casino in Christchurch but said he had gone there with friends to have dinner. We have told him he should return until we further probe the matter.

"Manager Naved Cheema will now chair the tour selection committee with captain Misbah-ul-Haq and head coach Waqar Younis," said Khan.

Moin was removed as manager before the start of the tournament and Pakistan's campaign has gone on to be marred by controversy.

Eight players were fined for a late night out while, according to media reports, fielding coach Grant Luden has complained about the behaviour of some of the senior players.

The PCB and the squad have come under attack after losing the first two matches to fierce rivals India and West Indies, and also losing a one-day series in New Zealand.

The defeats have increased calls for the board and management to be changed.

