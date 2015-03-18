Members of the team from South Africa stand together during the playing of the national anthems before the start of their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Members of the team from Sri Lanka stand together during the playing of the national anthems before the start of their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

South Africa's Kyle Abbott (R) celebrates with team mates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Kusal Janith Perera for three runs during their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo

South Africa's Dayle Steyne (R) celebrates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan for a duck during their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo

South Africa's Imran Tahir (L) runs past Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (R) as he celebrates dismissing Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene for four runs during their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo

SYDNEY Latest from the World Cup quarter-final between South Africa and Sri Lanka being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday:

- - - -

South Africa innings (chasing 134 for victory)

1st over - Malinga takes the new ball from the Randwick end but his first delivery is loose and Hashim Amla lashes it through the covers for four. SA: 4-0

2nd over - Sri Lanka go straight for spin and Dilshan opens from the Paddington end. De Kock immediately gets off the mark with a single to long on. SA: 6-0

4th over - Skipper Mathews is really mixing it up and paceman Kulasekara is the third bowler in the first four overs. De Kock hammers him through point for successive fours then hits another through mid-wicket. SA: 24-0

5th over - De Kock, who has been under pressure after a poor run of form at the World Cup, has something to prove here and hammers another four to move to 20 off 16 balls. SA: 32-0

7th over - Malinga draws first blood for Sri Lanka. Amla slices one to third man where Nuwan Kulasekara takes a nice, tumbling catch to dismiss the batsman. It was a tight case of front-foot no-ball but the umpires eventually sided with the bowler. SA: 44-1

10th over - De Kock hammers Tharindu Kaushal past point for his sixth boundary. SA: 61-1

13th over - Dushmantha Chameera concedes 17 runs in an erratic over. De Kock pulls him for a single to bring up his fifty off 39 balls. SA: 96-1

14th over - Du Plessis takes a single off Kaushal to bring up South Africa's 100. SA: 100-1

15th over - De Kock hits two boundaries off Thisara Perera, the second one could have been a catch but the ball popped out of a diving Kusal Perera's grasp in the deep. SA: 110-1.

- - - -

Sri Lanka innings:

1st over - Dale Steyn takes the new ball from the Paddington end and bowls a wide first delivery. Kusal Perera slashes at another wide-ish delivery and slices the ball over the cordon to get off the mark with two runs. SL: 3-0

2nd over - Kyle Abott opens from the Randwick end and gets the breakthrough, Perera backing up in defence to the fourth delivery only to catch an edge which a diving Quinton de Kock took at the second attempt. Wicket maiden. SL: 3-1

3rd over - Steyn bowls a maiden to Tillakaratne Dilshan. SL: 3-1

5th over - Steyn strikes with the first ball of his third over. Dilshan is caught at second slip by Faf du Plessis for a duck. Lahiru Thirimanne's relegation down the batting order is short-lived and he comes in to join Kumar Sangakkara. SL: 6-2

6th over - Thirimanne hits back-to-back fours off Abbott. SL: 16-2

7th over - Morne Morkel comes into the attack for Steyn. Sangakkara gets off the mark with a single from the 16th ball he faced. SL: 18-2

8th over - Steyn resumes from the other end with a maiden to Sangakkara. SL: 18-2

9th over - Thirimanne again attacks Abbott with successive boundaries, the first flying just wide of a diving Rilee Rossouw at point. SL: 27-2

10th over - Thirimanne performing the job Kusal Perera was bumped up the order to do and hits seven off Steyn, including his fifth four. SL: 35-2

15th over - First spin bowling of the match from JP Duminy, who concedes three runs in his first over. Thirimanne brings up the 50 for Sri Lanka with a single. SL: 50-2

16th over - Complete change of pace as spinner Imran Tahir comes on at the Randwick end. Sangakkara hits his first four over square leg to bring up the 50 partnership. SL: 55-2

20th over - Tahir gets Thirimanne, caught and bowled for 41. Batsman deceived by the bounce and pops it up for Tahir to take two-handed above his head. Mahela Jayawardene comes in to join Sangakkara for what could be the last ODI innings for both of them. SL: 72-3

22nd over - Big appeal from Tahir for lbw against Jayawardene but umpire turns him down. South Africa request a review but it is wasted as technology showed the ball hit the batsman outside off. SL: 77-3

24th over - Tahir gets his man. Jayawardene (4) is cramped getting his shot off from a short delivery and sends the ball straight to Faf du Plessis at short midwicket. Tahir is elated. Big wicket. SL: 84-4

25th over - New batsman Angelo Mathews gets off the mark with a single. SL: 87-4

28th over - Mathews smacks Tahir for four to long on. First boundary since the 16th over of the innings. SL: 99-4

29th over - Morkel fires a fizzer into the body of the Sri Lanka skipper. Mathews calls for the trainer after taking a blow to his hand. Next ball is in the air but a leaping Roussow is unable to get near it. SL: 102-4

30th over - Steyn back on for his sixth over and goes for three. SL: 105-4

32nd over - Steyn hits Mathews' pad above knee and appeals for LBW but umpire Nigel Long turns it down as the ball would have gone over the stumps. SL: 109-4

33rd over - With boundaries difficult to come by, pressure builds on Mathews and the Sri Lanka captain whips a JP Duminy delivery from outside off-stump to give de Plessis a simple catch at midwicket. SL: 114-5

34th over - Sri Lanka lose another wicket as Thisara Perera edges Tahir to Rossouw in the slip to depart after a three-ball duck. SL: 116-6

35th over - Duminy gets a hat-trick spread over two overs. Having sent back Mathews in the last delivery of his previous over, the spinner dismisses Nuwan Kulasekara and debutant Tharindu Kaushal off his first two deliveries of the over. SL: 116-8

36th over - Sangakkara picks two boundaries off Abbott. SL: 127-8

37th over - Morkel ends Sangakkara's 96-ball stay when the batsman goes for a cut and finds deep third man. It starts raining immediately, forcing players off ground, before they return to finish the over. SL: 133-9

38th over - Tahir claims his fourth wicket as Lasith Malinga hits him straight to the cover fielder. SL: 133 all out

(Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)