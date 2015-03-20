Pakistan's batsman Sarfraz Ahmed walks off the field after being caught out by Australia's Shane Watson during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match in Adelaide, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

ADELAIDE Latest from the World Cup quarter-final between Australia and Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Pakistan were dismissed for 213 after winning the toss and batting first.

Australia innings:

1st over: Paceman Sohail Khan opens the bowling and is hit for four by Warner on the third ball. 7-0.

2nd over: Warner slashes fast bowler Ehsan Adil over the slips for four. 13-0.

3rd over: Sohail dismisses opener Aaron Finch for two. Finch reviews but the ball tracking technology shows it was hitting middle and leg. Steven Smith comes to the crease. 15-1.

5th over: Smith flicks Sohail off his pads for four. 23-1.

6th over: Left-arm paceman Rahat Ali introduced into the attack and goes for 12 runs, including two fours. 35-1.

9th over: Paceman Wahab Riaz introduced and strikes on his third ball to remove Warner for 24, the opener flicking a terrible shot straight to third man where Rahat took a simple catch. Clarke comes in to bat. 52-2.

10th over: Clarke pokes Rahat for two runs twice as Australia look to play tempo cricket to steady their innings. 56-2.

11th over: Wahab strikes again with a short ball that rears up at Clarke on eight and the Australian captain can only fend away to Sohaib Maqsood at forward short leg. Watson comes in to bat and is greeted with a wicked bouncer first ball. A fired-up Wahab walks up to Watson at the crease and glares at him, clapping. 59-3.

12th over: Smith hits a delightful cover drive for four off Rahat to ease the pressure. 66-3.

13th over: Wahab concedes a single to Smith, then peppers Watson with short balls, his last whizzing past the all-rounder's glove. 67-3.

15th over: Watson survives another working over by Wahab, hitting in to the air twice to land the ball just out of reach of fielders. 74-3.

16th over: Smith hits Afridi through midwicket for a four and Australia get nine off the over. 83-3.

17th over: Rahat drops a simple catch from Watson at fine leg after the batsman went for a hook. 88-3.

18th over: First four for Watson as he pulls Sohail to midwicket. 93-3.

20th over: A confident drive on the up from Watson beats the cover fielder and a diving mid-off. 106-3

21st over: Wahab's fast and inspiring spell is over and is replaced by another left-armer Rahat. Smith plays a crisp cover drive for four to bring up his fifty. 112-3

22nd over: Short from Sohail and Watson punishes him with a pulled four. Watson repeats the shot for another boundary. 123-3

24th over: Smith and Watson milk Afridi to take nine runs from the over. 135-3

26th over: Smith dances down to Afridi and lofts him over mid-on for four. 146-3

27th over: Adil picks up Smith lbw for 65. The batsman shuffled too far across while playing the flick. Glenn Maxwell the new batsman. 149-4

28th over: Maxwell gets his first four with a straight drive off Rahat. 153-4

29th over: Wahab comes back and Sohail drops a difficult chance at third man off Maxwell. 160-4

30th over: A boundary for Maxwell as he pulls Adil to mid-wicket and then Watson plays a crisp back-foot drive to finish the over with another four. 169-4

31st over: Wahab pitches it full and Maxwell drives him to the mid-wicket fence and then follows it up with a strange cut shot for another one. 13 from that over. 182-4

Pakistan innings:

1st over: Australia paceman Mitchell Starc opens the bowling and finds some early swing. PAK: 1-0.

2nd over: Sarfraz Ahmed tickles four leg byes off seamer Josh Hazlewood. PAK: 6-0.

3rd over: Sarfraz pulls Starc to the fence for four but is out for 10 the next delivery, edging a quicker ball to Shane Watson who takes a fine low catch diving to his right in the slips. Haris Sohail comes to the crease and hits a four off the first ball. PAK: 24-1.

6th over: Hazlewood strikes to remove opener Ahmed Shehzad, also caught well in the slips by Michael Clarke for five. Two balls later Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq survives when the ball brushes the stump after clipping his thigh pad, but the bails stay intact. PAK: 26-2.

7th over: Starc grabs a maiden, generating express pace and bounce off the Adelaide Oval wicket. PAK: 26-2.

9th over: Paceman Mitchell Johnson introduced into the attack and extracts a false shot from Misbah, but the inside edge goes for four. PAK: 36-2.

10th over: Hazlewood sends a ball cannoning into Misbah's pads prompting a half-hearted appeal for lbw. Just one run from the over. PAK: 37-2.

12th over: Sohail cracks two fours off Hazlewood to try break the shackles from Australia's pace bowlers. PAK: 49-2.

14th over: Part-time spinner Glenn Maxwell introduced into the attack. Misbah hammers a six over deep midwicket. PAK: 61-2.

16th over: Maxwell beats Misbah's outside edge in a tidy over, conceding only one run: PAK: 65-2.

18th over: Misbah hits another six off Maxwell over midwicket. PAK: 77-2.

19th over: All-rounder Shane Watson introduced into the attack. Sohail sends a top edge flying high but it falls short of third man. PAK: 81-2.

20th over: All-rounder James Faulkner introduced. Concedes two runs. PAK: 83-2.

24th over: Misbah attempts to slog-sweep Maxwell over the rope again but miscues the shot and Aaron Finch trots across to take a comfortable catch at deep midwicket to dismiss the captain for 34. Umar Akmal takes the crease. PAK: 101-3.

25th over: Johnson beats the outside edge from a nervous looking Akmal. Concedes only one run. PAK: 102-3.

26th over: The bails fall off but Akmal is nowhere near the stumps when he cuts a four past point. The replay for an appeal for hit wicket shows Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin knocking the stumps with his glove. PAK: 108-3.

27th over: After sending down a bouncer, Johnson dismisses Sohail for 41 with a wide, fuller delivery to the left-hander, who attempted to smack the ball through the covers but sent a leaden-footed edge to wicketkeeper Brad Haddin. PAK: 114-4.

29th over: Akmal crunches a four past bowler Johnson. PAK: 124-4.

30th over: Maxwell captures his second wicket when Akmal, on 20, hits an ugly pull shot that somehow picks out fielder Aaron Finch on the short square boundary. Shahid Afridi comes to the crease and shanks a drive for four and clubs another straight past the bowler. PAK: 134-5.

31st over: Johnson almost takes a stunning return catch off Sohaib Maqsood but cannot hold on. PAK: 135-5

32nd over: Maqsood plays a short-arm pull over mid-on for a four off Hazlewood to finish the over. PAK: 143-5

33rd over: Afridi swings hard at a wide delivery from Johnson and deposits it over the point boundary for a six. 150 also comes up for Pakistan in the over. PAK: 152-5

34th over: Another four for Afridi as he gets an edge over the keeper's head off Hazlewood but falls on the last ball to a miscued pull at midwicket for 23. PAK: 158-6

39th over: Pakistan struggling against Starc's pace and the fired-up fast bowler has a word or two to say to Wahab Riaz, who can hardly lay bat on ball. PAK: 171-6

40th over: Wahab slams one over mid-on off Faulkner for Pakistan's first boundary in the batting powerplay. Australia give away four overthrows in a sloppy sequence of play. PAK: 182-6

41st over: Starc is back and this time Wahab moves around and then plays a flick over mid-on for a four. PAK: 188-6

42nd over: Hazlewood takes his third as Maqsood finds the cover field in the ring. A wicket maiden for the bowler. PAK: 188-7

43rd over: Wahab's resistance is over as he gets an edge to Haddin behind the stumps off Starc. PAK: 192-8

44th over: Sohail Khan goes for a wild slog and is caught by Haddin. Hazlewood gets his fourth wicket. PAK: 195-9

45th over: Starc has a chance to wrap up things for Australia but an edge off Ehsan Adil doesn't carry to Clarke at second slip. PAK: 196-9

46th over: Adil gets a single on the last ball to bring up Pakistan's 200. PAK: 200-9

50th over: Adil hits Faulkner for a boundary over mid-on's head and then picks up two with a lofted shot. He perishes on the penultimate ball. PAK: 213 all out

(Compiled by Ian Ransom/Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Nick Mulvenney/John O'Brien)