WELLINGTON Latest from the cricket World Cup quarter-final between New Zealand and West Indies at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday:

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat

New Zealand innings

1st over - Martin Guptill on-drives the first ball from Jerome Taylor to the fence, then is dropped by Marlon Samuels at square leg two balls later. NZ: 5-0

3rd over - Guptill hits Taylor straight down the ground for successive boundaries. NZ: 16-0

4th over - Brendon McCullum whips a Jason Holder delivery off his legs for his first boundary, then hits the next ball for six, which is caught one-handed by a fan in the crowd. NZ: 27-0

5th over - Holder runs about 30 metres from mid-off towards the extra cover area and takes a miscued shot from McCullum to dismiss the New Zealand captain for 12. NZ: 31-1

7th over - Kane Williamson hits three boundaries off Taylor -- one down the ground that was close to being a return catch, one to mid-wicket, and the final one to third man. NZ: 46-1

9th over - Guptill cuts left-arm spinner Sulieman Benn's first delivery behind point to bring up the 50. NZ: 57-1

10th over - Williamson punches a short Holder delivery through a packed off-side field for a boundary. NZ: 63-1

12th over - Williamson pulls a short Andre Russell delivery in front of square for a boundary to bring up the 50-run partnership. NZ: 78-1

15th over - Benn has an lbw appeal against Williamson turned down with the review staying with the on-field call. NZ: 86-1

16th over - Williamson gets well in front of a Russell delivery that appeared to stop on him and is caught by Chris Gayle at short cover for 33. NZ: 89-2

19th over - Guptill cuts a short Benn delivery to the boundary to bring up the 100 runs. NZ: 103-2

20th over - Guptill pushes the final delivery into the off-side for a single to bring up his 23rd ODI half century. NZ: 105-2

23rd over - Guptill and Ross Taylor take nine runs from Marlon Samuels' first over. NZ: 130-2

26th over - Guptill nicks a short Darren Sammy delivery to third man for a single to bring up the 50-run partnership. NZ: 140-2

29th over - Guptill guides a Samuel delivery to third man for three runs to bring up the 150. NZ: 155-2

30th over - Sammy bowls another tidy over, conceding just one run before Guptill hits the final delivery for four. NZ: 160-2.

31st over - Guptill hits Samuels down the ground and hangs his head, thinking the ball will carry to Taylor at long-on but the fielder does not commit to the catch and it bounces in front of him. NZ: 163-2

35th over - Guptill hits Samuels down the ground to bring up his second successive century, as the crowd of 30,000 roar in appreciation and give him a standing ovation. He is the first New Zealander to score back-to-back centuries at the World Cup. NZ: 187-2

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford/Nick Mulvenney)