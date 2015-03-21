England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
WELLINGTON Latest from the cricket World Cup quarter-final between New Zealand and West Indies at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday:
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat
- -
New Zealand innings
1st over - Martin Guptill on-drives the first ball from Jerome Taylor to the fence, then is dropped by Marlon Samuels at square leg two balls later. NZ: 5-0
3rd over - Guptill hits Taylor straight down the ground for successive boundaries. NZ: 16-0
4th over - Brendon McCullum whips a Jason Holder delivery off his legs for his first boundary, then hits the next ball for six, which is caught one-handed by a fan in the crowd. NZ: 27-0
5th over - Holder runs about 30 metres from mid-off towards the extra cover area and takes a miscued shot from McCullum to dismiss the New Zealand captain for 12. NZ: 31-1
7th over - Kane Williamson hits three boundaries off Taylor -- one down the ground that was close to being a return catch, one to mid-wicket, and the final one to third man. NZ: 46-1
9th over - Guptill cuts left-arm spinner Sulieman Benn's first delivery behind point to bring up the 50. NZ: 57-1
10th over - Williamson punches a short Holder delivery through a packed off-side field for a boundary. NZ: 63-1
12th over - Williamson pulls a short Andre Russell delivery in front of square for a boundary to bring up the 50-run partnership. NZ: 78-1
15th over - Benn has an lbw appeal against Williamson turned down with the review staying with the on-field call. NZ: 86-1
16th over - Williamson gets well in front of a Russell delivery that appeared to stop on him and is caught by Chris Gayle at short cover for 33. NZ: 89-2
19th over - Guptill cuts a short Benn delivery to the boundary to bring up the 100 runs. NZ: 103-2
20th over - Guptill pushes the final delivery into the off-side for a single to bring up his 23rd ODI half century. NZ: 105-2
23rd over - Guptill and Ross Taylor take nine runs from Marlon Samuels' first over. NZ: 130-2
26th over - Guptill nicks a short Darren Sammy delivery to third man for a single to bring up the 50-run partnership. NZ: 140-2
29th over - Guptill guides a Samuel delivery to third man for three runs to bring up the 150. NZ: 155-2
30th over - Sammy bowls another tidy over, conceding just one run before Guptill hits the final delivery for four. NZ: 160-2.
31st over - Guptill hits Samuels down the ground and hangs his head, thinking the ball will carry to Taylor at long-on but the fielder does not commit to the catch and it bounces in front of him. NZ: 163-2
35th over - Guptill hits Samuels down the ground to bring up his second successive century, as the crowd of 30,000 roar in appreciation and give him a standing ovation. He is the first New Zealander to score back-to-back centuries at the World Cup. NZ: 187-2
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford/Nick Mulvenney)
England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
MILAN Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari has been banned for one game after he walked off the pitch at Cagliari on Sunday, having been booked for complaining to the referee about racist abuse in the crowd.