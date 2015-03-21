England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
WELLINGTON Latest from the cricket World Cup quarter-final between New Zealand and West Indies at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday:
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat
New Zealand scored 393 for six
- -
West Indies innings
2nd over - Johnson Charles is bowled by Trent Boult for three. WI: 4-1
3rd over - Tim Southee has a massive appeal for a catch off Chris Gayle turned down. The review upholds the on-field decision. WI: 5-1
5th over - Lendl Simmons drives Southee down the ground for his side's first boundary before Gayle hammers a flat six in front of square and then hits another four. WI: 21-1
6th over - Simmons slashes Boult over cover point for a six and then is caught on the next ball at second slip by Martin Guptill for 12. WI: 30-2
7th over - Gayle hits left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori for three successive sixes to bring up team 50. WI: 51-2
9th over - Southee replaces Vettori and is hit for three fours and a six by Marlon Samuels as he brings up the 50-run partnership. WI: 80-2
10th over - Samuels is brilliantly caught for 27 by Vettori on the third man boundary as the former captain jumps in the air and hauls in a one-handed catch. Boult then traps Denesh Ramdin lbw for a duck. WI: 80-4
11th over - Gayle, who is barely able to move due to his back injury, hits two sixes off Southee. WI: 92-4
12th over - Jonathan Carter hammers two beautiful shots through the off-side from Boult to bring up the 100. WI: 101-4
13th over - Gayle flicks an Adam Milne delivery to fine leg to bring up his 47th ODI half century, which came off 26 balls and included two fours and seven sixes. WI: 108-4
16th over - Milne bowls Gayle for 61, with the opener receiving a standing ovation after an innings that included eight sixes, two fours and five singles. WI: 132-5
20th over - Boult bowls out his 10 overs to finish with figures of 4-44. WI: 161-5
22nd over - Darren Sammy is caught by Luke Ronchi from Corey Adnerson's first ball for 27. WI: 172-6
23rd over - Vettori gets Jonathan Carter to chop a faster delivery on for 32. WI: 174-7
25th over - Jason Holder hits a six off Vettori as West Indies pass 200. WI: 201-7
- -
New Zealand innings
1st over - Martin Guptill on-drives the first ball from Jerome Taylor to the fence, then is dropped by Marlon Samuels at square leg two balls later. NZ: 5-0
3rd over - Guptill hits Taylor straight down the ground for successive boundaries. NZ: 16-0
4th over - Brendon McCullum whips a Jason Holder delivery off his legs for his first boundary, then hits the next ball for six, which is caught one-handed by a fan in the crowd. NZ: 27-0
5th over - Holder runs about 30 metres from mid-off towards the extra cover area and takes a miscued shot from McCullum to dismiss the New Zealand captain for 12. NZ: 31-1
7th over - Kane Williamson hits three boundaries off Taylor -- one down the ground that was close to being a return catch, one to mid-wicket, and the final one to third man. NZ: 46-1
9th over - Guptill cuts left-arm spinner Sulieman Benn's first delivery behind point to bring up the 50. NZ: 57-1
10th over - Williamson punches a short Holder delivery through a packed off-side field for a boundary. NZ: 63-1
12th over - Williamson pulls a short Andre Russell delivery in front of square for a boundary to bring up the 50-run partnership. NZ: 78-1
15th over - Benn has an lbw appeal against Williamson turned down with the review staying with the on-field call. NZ: 86-1
16th over - Williamson gets well in front of a Russell delivery that appeared to stop on him and is caught by Chris Gayle at short cover for 33. NZ: 89-2
19th over - Guptill cuts a short Benn delivery to the boundary to bring up the 100 runs. NZ: 103-2
20th over - Guptill pushes the final delivery into the off-side for a single to bring up his 23rd ODI half century. NZ: 105-2
23rd over - Guptill and Ross Taylor take nine runs from Marlon Samuels' first over. NZ: 130-2
26th over - Guptill nicks a short Darren Sammy delivery to third man for a single to bring up the 50-run partnership. NZ: 140-2
29th over - Guptill guides a Samuel delivery to third man for three runs to bring up the 150. NZ: 155-2
30th over - Sammy bowls another tidy over, conceding just one run before Guptill hits the final delivery for four. NZ: 160-2.
31st over - Guptill hits Samuels down the ground and hangs his head, thinking the ball will carry to Taylor at long-on but the fielder does not commit to the catch and it bounces in front of him. NZ: 163-2
35th over - Guptill hits Samuels down the ground to bring up his second successive century as the crowd of 30,000 roar in appreciation and give him a standing ovation. He is the first New Zealander to score back-to-back centuries at the World Cup. NZ: 187-2
36th over - Taylor late cuts Sammy to the backward point fence to bring up the 100-run partnership. Guptill then hits a massive six over deep mid-wicket and then milks a single to bring up the 200. NZ: 200-2
39th over - Taylor is run out for 42 when he sets off for a single that was never there after Guptill's sweep balloons just in front of Denesh Ramdin, who underarms the ball to Benn to end the 143-run partnership. NZ: 233-3
40th over - Holder concedes just seven runs from the final over of the batting power-play. NZ: 240-3
41st over - Guptill punches a single into the covers to bring up his 150. NZ: 247-3
42nd over - Corey Anderson hits a six off Russell to bring up the 250 then belts a four down the ground. NZ: 262-3
43rd over - Guptill hits two big sixes off Holder. NZ: 278-3
44th over - Anderson toe-ends a Russell delivery to Gayle at wide mid-on. Gayle jumps to take the catch but comes down awkwardly and is limping. NZ: 282-4
45th over - Guptill hits three sixes off Holder, the first of which helps him past Glenn Turner's 171 not out to the highest score by a New Zealand batsman at the World Cup. The second brings up 300 runs. NZ: 309-4
46th over - Guptill hits a four off Russell to surpass his previous best score of 189 not out in a ODI. Elliott, hits two sixes to bring up the 50-run partnership. NZ: 328-4
47th over - Elliott is trapped in front lbw by Taylor for 27, before Guptill moves to 199 with a single. NZ: 339-5
48th over- Guptill slams Russell straight down the ground to become the first New Zealand batsman to score a ODI double century, then surpasses the record for the highest individual score in a World Cup match as he takes 18 runs off the over. NZ: 357-5
49th over - Luke Ronchi is caught for nine by Benn from Taylor, before new batsman Daniel Vettori hits succesive boundaries. NZ: 373-6
50th over - Guptill hits two big sixes, one of which lands on the roof, and a four to finish on 237 not out. NZ: 393-6
