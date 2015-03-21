WELLINGTON Latest from the cricket World Cup quarter-final between New Zealand and West Indies at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday:

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat

New Zealand scored 393 for six

West Indies innings

2nd over - Johnson Charles is bowled by Trent Boult for three. WI: 4-1

3rd over - Tim Southee has a massive appeal for a catch off Chris Gayle turned down. The review upholds the on-field decision. WI: 5-1

5th over - Lendl Simmons drives Southee down the ground for his side's first boundary before Gayle hammers a flat six in front of square and then hits another four. WI: 21-1

6th over - Simmons slashes Boult over cover point for a six and then is caught on the next ball at second slip by Martin Guptill for 12. WI: 30-2

7th over - Gayle hits left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori for three successive sixes to bring up team 50. WI: 51-2

9th over - Southee replaces Vettori and is hit for three fours and a six by Marlon Samuels as he brings up the 50-run partnership. WI: 80-2

10th over - Samuels is brilliantly caught for 27 by Vettori on the third man boundary as the former captain jumps in the air and hauls in a one-handed catch. Boult then traps Denesh Ramdin lbw for a duck. WI: 80-4

11th over - Gayle, who is barely able to move due to his back injury, hits two sixes off Southee. WI: 92-4

12th over - Jonathan Carter hammers two beautiful shots through the off-side from Boult to bring up the 100. WI: 101-4

13th over - Gayle flicks an Adam Milne delivery to fine leg to bring up his 47th ODI half century, which came off 26 balls and included two fours and seven sixes. WI: 108-4

16th over - Milne bowls Gayle for 61, with the opener receiving a standing ovation after an innings that included eight sixes, two fours and five singles. WI: 132-5

20th over - Boult bowls out his 10 overs to finish with figures of 4-44. WI: 161-5

22nd over - Darren Sammy is caught by Luke Ronchi from Corey Adnerson's first ball for 27. WI: 172-6

23rd over - Vettori gets Jonathan Carter to chop a faster delivery on for 32. WI: 174-7

25th over - Jason Holder hits a six off Vettori as West Indies pass 200. WI: 201-7

26th over - Andre Russell is bowled by Southee for 20. Jerome Taylor then hits successive boundaries while Holder blasts a beautiful six over mid-wicket. WI: 217-8

28th over - Taylor hits the ball to Guptill at mid-wicket with umpires needing to check it was not a bump ball, but replays show he hit it straight to the fielder and is out for 11. WI: 221-9

29th over - Holder continues his rear-guard action with three successive boundaries off Milne. WI: 237-9

30th over - Sulieman Benn hits Southee for succesive boundaries to bring up the 250. WI: 250-9

31st over - Holder takes the batting power-play but only lasts three balls when he hits Vettori straight to Corey Anderson at long-off for 42. WI: 250 all out

New Zealand innings

1st over - Martin Guptill on-drives the first ball from Jerome Taylor to the fence, then is dropped by Marlon Samuels at square leg two balls later. NZ: 5-0

3rd over - Guptill hits Taylor straight down the ground for successive boundaries. NZ: 16-0

4th over - Brendon McCullum whips a Jason Holder delivery off his legs for his first boundary, then hits the next ball for six, which is caught one-handed by a fan in the crowd. NZ: 27-0

5th over - Holder runs about 30 metres from mid-off towards the extra cover area and takes a miscued shot from McCullum to dismiss the New Zealand captain for 12. NZ: 31-1

7th over - Kane Williamson hits three boundaries off Taylor -- one down the ground that was close to being a return catch, one to mid-wicket, and the final one to third man. NZ: 46-1

9th over - Guptill cuts left-arm spinner Sulieman Benn's first delivery behind point to bring up the 50. NZ: 57-1

10th over - Williamson punches a short Holder delivery through a packed off-side field for a boundary. NZ: 63-1

12th over - Williamson pulls a short Andre Russell delivery in front of square for a boundary to bring up the 50-run partnership. NZ: 78-1

15th over - Benn has an lbw appeal against Williamson turned down with the review staying with the on-field call. NZ: 86-1

16th over - Williamson gets well in front of a Russell delivery that appeared to stop on him and is caught by Chris Gayle at short cover for 33. NZ: 89-2

19th over - Guptill cuts a short Benn delivery to the boundary to bring up the 100 runs. NZ: 103-2

20th over - Guptill pushes the final delivery into the off-side for a single to bring up his 23rd ODI half century. NZ: 105-2

23rd over - Guptill and Ross Taylor take nine runs from Marlon Samuels' first over. NZ: 130-2

26th over - Guptill nicks a short Darren Sammy delivery to third man for a single to bring up the 50-run partnership. NZ: 140-2

29th over - Guptill guides a Samuel delivery to third man for three runs to bring up the 150. NZ: 155-2

30th over - Sammy bowls another tidy over, conceding just one run before Guptill hits the final delivery for four. NZ: 160-2.

31st over - Guptill hits Samuels down the ground and hangs his head, thinking the ball will carry to Taylor at long-on but the fielder does not commit to the catch and it bounces in front of him. NZ: 163-2

35th over - Guptill hits Samuels down the ground to bring up his second successive century as the crowd of 30,000 roar in appreciation and give him a standing ovation. He is the first New Zealander to score back-to-back centuries at the World Cup. NZ: 187-2

36th over - Taylor late cuts Sammy to the backward point fence to bring up the 100-run partnership. Guptill then hits a massive six over deep mid-wicket and then milks a single to bring up the 200. NZ: 200-2

39th over - Taylor is run out for 42 when he sets off for a single that was never there after Guptill's sweep balloons just in front of Denesh Ramdin, who underarms the ball to Benn to end the 143-run partnership. NZ: 233-3

40th over - Holder concedes just seven runs from the final over of the batting power-play. NZ: 240-3

41st over - Guptill punches a single into the covers to bring up his 150. NZ: 247-3

42nd over - Corey Anderson hits a six off Russell to bring up the 250 then belts a four down the ground. NZ: 262-3

43rd over - Guptill hits two big sixes off Holder. NZ: 278-3

44th over - Anderson toe-ends a Russell delivery to Gayle at wide mid-on. Gayle jumps to take the catch but comes down awkwardly and is limping. NZ: 282-4

45th over - Guptill hits three sixes off Holder, the first of which helps him past Glenn Turner's 171 not out to the highest score by a New Zealand batsman at the World Cup. The second brings up 300 runs. NZ: 309-4

46th over - Guptill hits a four off Russell to surpass his previous best score of 189 not out in a ODI. Elliott, hits two sixes to bring up the 50-run partnership. NZ: 328-4

47th over - Elliott is trapped in front lbw by Taylor for 27, before Guptill moves to 199 with a single. NZ: 339-5

48th over- Guptill slams Russell straight down the ground to become the first New Zealand batsman to score a ODI double century, then surpasses the record for the highest individual score in a World Cup match as he takes 18 runs off the over. NZ: 357-5

49th over - Luke Ronchi is caught for nine by Benn from Taylor, before new batsman Daniel Vettori hits succesive boundaries. NZ: 373-6

50th over - Guptill hits two big sixes, one of which lands on the roof, and a four to finish on 237 not out. NZ: 393-6

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford/Nick Mulvenney/Amlan Chakraborty)