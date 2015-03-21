WELLINGTON, March 21 Latest from the cricket World Cup quarter-final between New Zealand and West Indies at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday:

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat

New Zealand innings

1st over - Martin Guptill on-drives the first ball from Jerome Taylor to the fence, then is dropped by Marlon Samuels at square leg two balls later. NZ: 5-0

3rd over - Guptill hits Taylor straight down the ground for successive boundaries. NZ: 16-0

4th over - Brendon McCullum whips a Jason Holder delivery off his legs for his first boundary, then hits the next ball for six, which is caught one-handed by a fan in the crowd. NZ: 27-0

5th over - Holder runs about 30 metres from mid-off towards the extra cover area and takes a miscued shot from McCullum to dismiss the New Zealand captain for 12. NZ: 31-1

7th over - Kane Williamson hits three boundaries off Taylor, one down the ground that was close to being a return catch, one to mid-wicket and the final one to third man. NZ: 46-1

9th over - Guptill cuts left-arm spinner Sulieman Benn's first delivery behind point to bring up the 50. NZ: 57-1

10th over - Williamson punches a short Holder delivery through a packed off-side field for a boundary. NZ: 63-1

12th over - Williamson pulls a short Andre Russell delivery in front of square for a boundary to bring up the 50-run partnership. NZ: 78-1

15th over - Benn has an lbw appeal against Williamson turned down with the review staying with the on-field call. NZ: 86-1

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury)