Cricket-England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
May 2 England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
WELLINGTON, March 21 New Zealand's Martin Guptill surpassed the highest individual World Cup score when he belted a four to reach 217 not out in the 48th over of Saturday's quarter-final against West Indies at Wellington Regional Stadium.
West Indies Chris Gayle had scored 215 against Zimbabwe in Canberra earlier in the tournament to record the first World Cup double century.
NEW DELHI, May 2 England all-rounder Ben Stokes proved the $2.17 million that Rising Pune Supergiants splashed to secure his service in the Indian Premier League was a smart investment as he blasted a match-winning century against Gujarat Lions on Monday.