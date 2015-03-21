WELLINGTON, March 21 New Zealand's Martin Guptill surpassed the highest individual World Cup score when he belted a four to reach 217 not out in the 48th over of Saturday's quarter-final against West Indies at Wellington Regional Stadium.

West Indies Chris Gayle had scored 215 against Zimbabwe in Canberra earlier in the tournament to record the first World Cup double century.

