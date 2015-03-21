WELLINGTON, March 21 Martin Guptill's record score of 237 not out and Trent Boult's four-wicket haul propelled New Zealand into their third successive cricket World Cup semi-final with a 143-run victory over West Indies on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Guptill, who scored 105 in New Zealand's last pool match against Bangladesh, rewrote several records as he helped New Zealand to an imposing 393 for six at Wellington Regional Stadium in the fourth and last quarter-final.

Guptill became the highest individual scorer in a World Cup match, surpassing Chris Gayle's 215 from earlier in the tournament, and the first New Zealand batsman to score a ODI double century.

Boult then took four wickets as West Indies were forced to chase almost eight runs an over and while they went about hitting numerous boundaries they also lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 250 in 30.3 overs. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)