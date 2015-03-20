WELLINGTON, March 20 It was a flashpoint that could define Jason Holder's captaincy of the West Indies side at the World Cup.

Needing to beat United Arab Emirates, and do it comfortably to give themselves a chance of making the knockout stages, he threw the ball to fellow all-rounder Darren Sammy, who conceded just four runs in his one over and was replaced.

Holder went to the former captain to explain his reasoning, only to get embroiled in a heated exchange with the older man.

Retribution was swift.

Sammy was banished to the boundary, an action that immediately changed the all-rounder's mood and his efforts in the field lifted noticeably.

"There is no animosity," a laughing Sammy told reporters as West Indies prepared for their quarter-final against New Zealand at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday.

"These things happen on the cricket field. I was not really happy about the decision but at the end of the day he is the captain.

"We are like brothers and I was one of the first guys to come out and give him my support and make sure the dressing room rallied around Jason."

That well-reported support was crucial to Holder's first series in charge against South Africa in January.

He was appointed as the side's one-day captain a month after turning 23 and having played just 21 matches, inheriting a team on the precipice.

The players were still at loggerheads with West Indies Cricket Board in a dispute that caused the cancellation of a tour of India and cost all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard their place in the World Cup squad.

The dual axing left Chris Gayle, another former captain, fuming, but Holder took it all in his large stride.

Having lost the five-match series with a nine-wicket loss in the third game in East London, Holder reportedly called a team meeting and gave the players a dressing down.

The tactic worked, with West Indies winning the next game in Port Elizabeth by one wicket, ending a nine-year drought against the Proteas.

West Indies have struggled throughout the World Cup and were immediately placed on the back foot with a four-wicket loss to Ireland in Nelson, but Holder has managed to keep them plugging away and doing just enough to make the quarter-finals.

He shook off bad performances, acknowledging when his side had simply been outplayed.

His leadership has since earned praise from former West Indies captains Brian Lara and Viv Richards.

Typically Holder was not letting anything get to him ahead of the quarter-final with New Zealand.

"I just see it as another game," he said.

"Yes I'm captain and in a sense I am a young captain. But I just don't think too much about it.

"For me it's about the entire team and once we can rally together and if we win tomorrow's game that is enough for me."