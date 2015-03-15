Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
ADELAIDE South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in the first quarter-final of the ongoing cricket World Cup in Sydney on Wednesday.
A reserve day has been scheduled for each of the seven knock-out matches.
If a quarter-final or a semi-final match is tied, abandoned or if it is a no-result, the team that finished higher in the pool stage shall progress.
Schedule of knockout stage matches:
Quarter-finals:
March 18: South Africa v Sri Lanka, Sydney Cricket Ground
March 19: India v Bangladesh, Melbourne Cricket Ground
March 20: Australia v Pakistan, Adelaide Oval
March 21: New Zealand v West Indies, Wellington Regional Stadium
Semi-finals:
March 24: Eden Park, Auckland
March 26: Sydney Cricket Ground
Final:
March 29: Melbourne Cricket Ground
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.