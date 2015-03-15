Bangladesh's cricketers walk off after losing during their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand in Hamilton, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Australia's Mitchell Starc (C) is congratulated by team mates after taking the wicket of Scotland's Josh Davey during their Cricket World Cup match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Tasmania, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Pakistan's Umar Akmal (C) and teammate Sarfraz Ahmed shake hands with players from Ireland after winning their Cricket World Cup match at the Adelaide Oval March 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's players leave the field after the first innings against Zimbabwe during their Cricket World Cup match at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

ADELAIDE South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in the first quarter-final of the ongoing cricket World Cup in Sydney on Wednesday.

A reserve day has been scheduled for each of the seven knock-out matches.

If a quarter-final or a semi-final match is tied, abandoned or if it is a no-result, the team that finished higher in the pool stage shall progress.

Schedule of knockout stage matches:

Quarter-finals:

March 18: South Africa v Sri Lanka, Sydney Cricket Ground

March 19: India v Bangladesh, Melbourne Cricket Ground

March 20: Australia v Pakistan, Adelaide Oval

March 21: New Zealand v West Indies, Wellington Regional Stadium

Semi-finals:

March 24: Eden Park, Auckland

March 26: Sydney Cricket Ground

Final:

March 29: Melbourne Cricket Ground

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Pritha Sarkar)