UPDATE 2-Cricket-India board agree to Champions Trophy participation
* BCCI unhappy with revenue share from ICC (Adds reactions from ICC, COA)
ADELAIDE, March 15 South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in the first quarter-final of the ongoing cricket World Cup in Sydney on Wednesday.
A reserve day has been scheduled for each of the seven knock-out matches.
If a quarter-final or a semi-final match is tied, abandoned or if it is a no-result, the team that finished higher in the pool stage shall progress.
Schedule of knockout stage matches:
Quarter-finals:
March 18: South Africa v Sri Lanka, Sydney Cricket Ground
March 19: India v Bangladesh, Melbourne Cricket Ground
March 20: Australia v Pakistan, Adelaide Oval
March 21: New Zealand v West Indies, Wellington Regional Stadium
Semi-finals:
March 24: Eden Park, Auckland
March 26: Sydney Cricket Ground
Final:
March 29: Melbourne Cricket Ground (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.