Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
PERTH, March 4 Highest team totals in one-day internationals after Australia made 417-6 against Afghanistan on Wednesday, seventh overall and the biggest total in a World Cup match:
443-9 - Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Amstelveen, 2006
439-2 - South Africa v West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015
438-9 - South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg, 2006
434-4 - Australia v South Africa, Johannesburg, 2006
418-5 - South Africa v Zimababwe, Potchefstroom, 2006
418-5 - India v West Indies, Indore, 2011
417-6 - Australia v Afghanistan, Perth, 2015 (World Cup)
414-7 - India v Sri Lanka, Rajkot, 2009
413-5 - India v Bermuda, Port of Spain, 2007 (World Cup)
411-8 - Sri Lanka v India Rajkot, 2009
411-4 - South Africa v Ireland, Canberra, 2015 (World Cup)
408-5 - South Africa v West Indies, Sydney, 2015 (World Cup)
404-5 - India v Sri Lanka, Kolkata, 2014
402-2 - New Zealand v Ireland, Aberdeen, 2008
401-3 - India v South Africa, Gwalior, 2010 (Compiled by Julian Linden; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.