SYDNEY, March 17 Factbox on the World Cup quarter-final between South Africa and Sri Lanka being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

- - -

SOUTH AFRICA

Captain: AB de Villiers

Coach: Russell Domingo

Squad: AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Vernon Philander, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn.

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup (P6 W4 L2):

Beat Zimbabwe by 62 runs. (David Miller and JP Duminy starred in a record 256-run fifth wicket stand to sink Zimbabwe)

Lost to India by 130 runs. (Could not contain India's top order and imploded while chasing)

Beat West Indies by 257 runs. (De Villiers blasted a 66-ball 162 not out and they shot out West Indies in 34th over)

Beat Ireland by 201 runs. (Centuries by Amla and Du Plessis set the tone for another huge win)

Lost to Pakistan by 29 runs (D/L method). (Bowled out Pakistan in 47th over but faltered in chase)

Beat UAE by 146 runs. (Solid middle order batting laid foundation for easy win)

- -

Best performances:

AB de Villiers (417 runs): Enhanced his 360-degree batting reputation with scintillating shot-making. Third in the run-getters' list with a mind-boggling 144-plus strike rate.

Morne Morkel (13 wickets): Outshone pace colleague Dale Steyn, generating disconcerting bounce from lively pitches to trouble opponents.

- -

Key to beating Sri Lanka: Will need to negate Kumar Sangakkara's red-hot form and see through Lasith Malinga's tricky overs.

- - -

SRI LANKA

Captain: Angelo Mathews

Coach: Marvan Atapattu

Squad: Mathews, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Upul Tharanga, Sachithra Senanayake, Rangana Herath, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Seekkuge Prasanna.

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup (P6 W4 L2):

Lost to New Zealand by 98 runs. (Blown away by breezy knocks from Brendon McCullum and Corey Anderson)

Beat Afghanistan by four wickets. (Jayawardene century helps them escape a potential upset)

Beat Bangladesh by 92 runs. (Centuries by Dilshan and Sangakkara set up big win)

Beat England by nine wickets. (Sangakkara and Thirimanne hit tons to chase down a 300-plus target with ease)

Lost to Australia by 64 runs. (Glenn Maxwell's 53-ball 102 trumps Sangakkara ton)

Beat Scotland by 148 runs. (Sangakkara and Dilshan hit tons in facile win)

- -

Best performance:

Kumar Sangakkara (496 runs): Became the first batsman to hit four successive World Cup centuries and looks unstoppable.

Lasith Malinga (11 wickets): Getting better with every match while sending down toe-crushing yorkers and slow bouncers with characteristic regularity.

- -

Key to beating South Africa: Need to contain AB de Villiers and bat around Sangakkara.

- -

South Africa v Sri Lanka head-to-head:

Total Played: 59 (South Africa won 28, Sri Lanka won 29, tied 1, no result 1)

Never faced each other at the SCG

Last match: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 82 runs at Hambantota on July 12, 2014