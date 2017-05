South Africa's AB de Villiers (R) walks off the pitch next to Morne Morkel after being dismissed against Pakistan during their Cricket World Cup match in Auckland, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

WELLINGTON Factbox on Thursday's World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates at Wellington Regional Stadium:

- - - -

SOUTH AFRICA

Captain: AB de Villiers

Coach: Russell Domingo

Squad: AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Vernon Philander, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn.

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat Zimbabwe by 62 runs

Lost to India by 130 runs

Beat West Indies by 257 runs

Beat Ireland by 201 runs

Lost to Pakistan by 29 runs (D/L method)

- -

Best performers: AB De Villiers (317 runs), Hashim Amla (295 runs), Faf Du Plessis (277 runs), David Miller (226 runs); Morne Morkel (11 wickets), Imran Tahir (10 wickets)

- - - -

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Captain: Mohammad Tauqir

Coach: Aaqib Javed

Squad: Tauqir, Khurram Khan, Amjad Ali, Amjad Javed, Andri Berenger, Fahad Alhashmi, Manjula Guruge, Kamran Shazad, Krishna Chandran, Mohammad Naveed, Nasir Aziz, Swapnil Patil, Rohan Mustafa, Saqlain Haider, Shaiman Anwar

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to Zimbabwe by four wickets

Lost to Ireland by two wickets

Lost to India by nine wickets

Lost to Pakistan by 129 runs

- -

Top performers: Shaiman Anwar (210 runs), Khurram Khan (138 runs); Manjula Guruge, Mohammad Naveed (5 wickets each)

- - - -

South Africa v United Arab Emirates head-to-head:

Feb. 16, 1996 - South Africa won by 169 runs in Rawalpindi

