Two police officers watch as United Arab Emirates' Shaiman Anwar plays a shot against South Africa during their Cricket World Cup match in Wellington, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

South Africa's captain AB de Villiers (R) talks with United Arab Emirates' captain Mohammad Tauqir after the coin toss before their Cricket World Cup match in Wellington March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

South Africa's Hashim Amla is hit by a full toss from the United Arab Emirates' Mohammad Naveed during their Cricket World Cup match in Wellington, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

South Africa's Rilee Rossouw (R) walks off the field after being caught out as United Arab Emirates players celebrate during their Cricket World Cup match in Wellington, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

United Arab Emirates captain Mohammad Tauqir watches the ball after missing a catch against South Africa during their Cricket World Cup match in Wellington, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

South Africa's David Miller watches as the United Arab Emirates' Saqlain Haider fields the ball during their Cricket World Cup match in Wellington, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

United Arab Emirates Fahad Alhashimi leaves the field after getting a leg injury against South Africa during their Cricket World Cup match in Wellington, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

South Africa's Morne Morkel bowls to the United Arab Emirates during their Cricket World Cup match in Wellington, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

The United Arab Emirates' Shaiman Anwar ducks a bouncer from South Africa's Dale Steyn during their Cricket World Cup match in Wellington, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

WELLINGTON Latest from the Cricket World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates at Wellington Regional Stadium on Thursday.

UAE won the toss and chose to field.

South Africa scored 341-6

UAE innings

2nd over - Vernon Philander gets a delivery to nip back against left-hander Amjad Ali that hits him on the back leg, though the appeal is stifled due to height. UAE: 7-0

3rd over - Andri Berenger slashes at a Dale Steyn delivery and the ball flies just wide of the slips to the boundary. UAE: 12-0

7th over - Berenger is brilliantly caught one handed by a diving point fielder Rilee Rossouw at gully for five after he fended off a rising Morne Morkel delivery. UAE: 29-1

10th over - Off-spinner JP Duminy is brought into the attack and is cut away by Khurram Khan through cover for two boundaries. UAE: 42-1

South Africa innings

1st over - Hashim Amla hits Mohammad Naveed for two boundaries then is struck on the right wrist by a high full toss and receives medical treatment on the field. SA: 10-0

3rd over - Amla mis-times a pull shot off Naveed and is caught for 12 by Amjad Ali. SA: 17-1

6th over - Rilee Rossouw belts Kamran Shazad down the ground for successive boundaries. SA: 41-1

8th over - Rossouw stands tall and punches a Shazad delivery back down the ground and then pulls him through mid-wicket to bring up the 50. SA: 51-1

10th over - Quinton de Kock hits his first boundaries of the innings with two off Shazad, who is conceding almost eight runs an over. SA: 61-1

12th over - De Kock pushes a ball into the covers for a quick single to bring up the 50-run partnership. SA: 68-1

16th over - De Kock is initially given not out when he gets an edge through to wicketkeeper Saqlain Haider off Amjad Javed. UAE review and the decision is overturned. SA: 85-2

19th over - Rossouw is caught and bowled for 43 by UAE captain Mohammad Tauqir. SA: 99-3

20th over - David Miller squeezes a single from Javed to bring up the 100. SA: 104-3

22nd over - AB de Villiers survives a confident lbw appeal from Fahad Alhashmi. UAE do not review and television shows the ball may have hit the stumps, but would not have overturned the on-field call. SA: 115-3

28th over - Miller is dropped at short cover by Tauqir off Alhashmi on 20. The left-hander then pushes a single to bring up the 50-run partnership with de Villiers. SA: 150-3

30th over - Alhashmi stops a strongly hit ball by Miller with his right foot and rolls his ankle but is able to continue bowling. SA: 158-3

34th over - De Villiers brings up his 45th half century with his third boundary. SA: 192-3.

35th over - Miller strokes a single to bring up the 100-run partnership with his captain that sets them up for the batting power-play. SA: 198-3

36th over - Alhashmi rolls his right ankle again and is forced from the field in pain. Shaiman Anwar is brought on to complete the over, with De Villiers hitting a single to bring up the 200. SA: 203-3

37th over - Miller is bowled by Naveed for 49, ending the 108-run partnership. SA: 206-4

38th over - De Villiers is dropped on 63 by Javed off his own bowling and then deposits the next ball over the mid-wicket fence. SA: 216-4

40th over - De Villiers hits a six and four off Javed as he looks to increase the tempo. SA: 240-4

42nd over - Duminy nudges a single from Khurram Khan to bring up the 250 before de Villiers hits a six to raise the 50-run partnership. SA: 256-4

43rd over - De Villiers is caught for 99 by Javed off Shazad. SA: 262-5

47th over - JP Duminy is given out lbw for 23 off Naveed and reviews the decision, but the decision is upheld. SA: 292-6

48th over - Vernon Philander tucks a full toss away for a single to bring up the 300. SA: 301-6

50th over - Farhaan Behardien thrashes Javed for consecutive sixes to bring up his third half century and is dropped by substitute fielder Rohan Mustafa going for another. Behardien then hits successive boundaries to end the innings and post his highest career score of 64 not out. SA: 341-6

