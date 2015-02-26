Feb 26 Factbox on Friday's World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and West Indies at Sydney Cricket Ground:

- - - -

SOUTH AFRICA

Captain: AB de Villiers

Coach: Russell Domingo

Squad: AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Vernon Philander, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat Zimbabwe by 62 runs

Lost to India by 130 runs

Best performers: Miller (160 runs); Tahir (four wickets)

- -

WEST INDIES

Captain: Jason Holder

Coach: Stuart Williams

Squad: Jason Holder, Marlon Samuels, Sulieman Benn, Darren Bravo, Jonathan Carter, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Nikita Miller, Denesh Ramdin, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Darren Sammy, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor.

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to Ireland by four wickets

Beat Pakistan by 150 runs

Beat Zimbabwe by 73 runs (Duckworth/Lewis method)

- -

Top performers: Gayle (255 runs); Jerome Taylor (nine wickets)

- - - -

South Africa v West Indies head-to-head:

Total played: 57

South Africa won 42, West Indies won 13, tie 1, no result 1

- -

Last meeting:

Jan 28, 2015 - South Africa won by 131 runs at Centurion (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)